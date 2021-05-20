New government funding helps UK companies lead the future of the Moon mission





Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), Inmarsat, and MDA UK, which will be the first commercial services in their industry, are among those contracted with the European Space Agency (ESA) with a total value of over 2 million. Infrastructure for future exploration of the moon.

NASA plans to return to the moon by 2024 and plans to work with ESA and other partners to build a gateway with living space for astronauts in lunar orbit. Reliable navigation and communication capabilities are essential to the success of these and other similar missions.

Science Secretary Amanda Solloway said:

People around the world will be very excited about the upcoming mission to the moon, and we are proud that the British space company is at the forefront of making it happen.

The UK’s expertise in navigation and communications is second to none, and the first commercial service, led by some of the UK’s most innovative companies, demonstrates our ambition for the UK to become the world’s leading space nation.

SSTL Lunar, based in Guildford under the ESAs Moonlight program, leads a consortium including Airbus in Portsmouth, Goonhilly Earth Station in Cornwall, and the Nottingham satellite navigation company GMV-NSL to provide data relay services for communications and navigation around the moon. Plan the way. .

SSTL Lunar, based in Guildford, leads the consortium and plans how it can provide data relay services for communication and navigation around the moon. Credit: SSTL-UK

The study sets up the infrastructure necessary for the consortium to provide the Moon’s set of communications and navigation satellites, allowing ground missions operating on the far side of the Moon to have continuous contact with Earth without direct line of sight. Earth. It also provides lunar navigation signals to support precision landing of scientific equipment and operation of the rover.

Elodie Viau, Director of Communications and Integration Applications at ESA, said:

Sustainable connection to the moon enables sustainable space exploration for all international partners, including commercial space companies. By using ESA-supported communications and navigation services on the moon, explorers can sail smoothly and pass on all the knowledge gained from these lunar missions to Earth.

Robust, reliable and efficient communication and navigation systems will inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by making dozens of individual missions planned on the moon more cost-effective and enabling smaller nations to become space travel nations.

Communication between the Earth and the Moon can be maintained without a direct line of sight. Credits: ESA

SSTL’s Managing Director Phil Brownnett said:

The choice for the Moonlight Study is another step for the SSTL Lunar team and with our consortium partners we will bring a wealth of innovation and experience to our technology solutions.

Leading the consortium is based on the successful collaboration with ESA for the Lunar Pathfinder communications spacecraft, which will provide the world’s first commercial lunar data relay service since its launch in 2022.

Shared communications and navigation services can lower the cost of lunar exploration tickets and reduce the design complexity of individual missions, potentially making them lighter and freeing up space for additional payloads.

MDA Space and Robotics Ltd (MDA UK), based in London-based Inmarsat and Oxfordshire’s Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, is participating in a consortium led by Italian Telespazio, investigating the development of lunar communications and navigation services (LCNS). . ) Support future scientific, exploration and commercial activities in orbit above the lunar surface.

Credits: ESA

Yasrine Ibnyahya, Senior Director of Advanced Concepts and Technologies at Inmarsat, said:

Providing communication and navigation capabilities around the moon is a significant challenge both technically and commercially. However, I firmly believe that the expertise and assets of Inmarsat and our partners can solve this problem in the most efficient and cost effective way.

Both communication and navigation are key functions of Inmarsats Earth operations, both in orbit and on the ground. So it’s natural for us to extend our reach beyond Earth and to the Moon and utilize our know-how.

This month’s project is just the first step in opening up future opportunities. It can be a hub that facilitates human space exploration, the development of additional technologies, and access to new resources.

David Kenyon, Managing Director of MDA Space and Robotics Ltd, said:

MDA UK has a long history of supporting commercial and government space missions by successfully delivering the most recent ColKa communication terminal for the International Space Station. We are pleased to present our expertise as part of this exciting consortium study of the communications and navigation requirements of the future lunar economy and hope that our communications technology developed in the UK will set the benchmark for this new and innovative service. .

The results of the UK’s latest size and health report, commissioned by the British Space Agency and published this week, show that UK space sector imports have risen from 14.8 billion to 16.4 billion, representing an actual growth of 5.7%. , Employment increased 3,200 from 41,900 to 45,100.

