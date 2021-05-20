Women in IT Awards UK Finalists Announced





The finalists for this year’s Women in IT Awards UK, held on June 24, 2021, have been announced.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held online.

The 2021 Women in IT Awards UK, held at the online awards ceremony on June 24th, recognizes advocates, role models, and allies who want to break down barriers for women in the tech industry.

According to a report from the World Bank, women make up less than 40% of the world’s total workforce, and according to a recent study by the Women in Digital and WomenTech Network, in Europe only 17% of ICT professionals are women, and only 34% of STEM graduates are women.

Together with the fact that women in the ICT sector earn 19% less than men, this figure shows that there is more work to be done to ensure true gender diversity in the tech sector.

The list of nominations for this year’s Women in IT Awards UK is as follows:

Advocate of the Year (sponsored by HSBC)

Alice Hawash, AmazonCharmaine Mabika, Capgemini UKElena Sinel, AIKate Carlin Teen, HSBC Commercial Banking (Digital IT) Lauren Abramsky, Vault Platform Natalie Billingham, Akamai TechnologiesNeha Mehta, IHS MarkitNikki Kelly, Atos IT ServicesRav Bumbra, Structur3dpeopleVibh Raval

Board of Directors of the Year (sponsored by Vanguard)

Alison McKinna, Cancer Central Andrea Naylor, Namos SolutionsBeth Lawton, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation TrustDebora Edwards, IlluminetFrances Weston, Econocom Helen Kilvington, CrederaLisa Venter, Synetec

CIO of the Year (sponsored by AWS)

Wendy Clark, NHS Blood and Transplant Floriana Molone, Richmond and Wandsworth Boroughs Joanne Ormandy, JLLSandra Taylor, Worcestershire County Council

CTO of the year

Bilge Mert, iptiQ by Swiss ReLucia Pino-Garcia, Ninety OneMeri Williams, HealxSonal Rattan, eXateSophie Davies-Patrick, MPB

Data Leader of the Year

Alessia Clusini, Trybes AgencyBingqian Gao, AktanaCarrie Snee, Instinctive BIKathryn Salt, NHS DigitalKelly Stottlemyer, VaronisLarissa Suzuki, Google CloudRachael Selman, Catalyst BISarah Belsham, RSM UKShruti Kohli, DWP DigitalSimone Steel, Nationwide Building Society

DEI Initiative of the Year (sponsored by JP Morgan)

Its Her Future (IHF), KPMG UKWomen InData, TrueCueTech Inclusion & Diversity, KPMG UK Accessibility, KPMG UKRISE, Maersk Digital Voices Advocate, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency Ethnic Minorities Broadening Racial Awareness & Culture Exchange (EMBRACE) Chapter, NHS DigitalCajigo, Structur3dpeople, IHS Markit Shuri Network, NHS

Digital Transformation Leader of the Year (sponsored by Google Cloud)

Babita Evans Kumar, InfosysElaine Safier, MindGym plcMegan Poole, Rolls-RoyceSam Hollingdale, IBMSarah Wilkinson, NHS DigitalShilpa Kaluti, ScrumconnectShiny Furtado, BPSilvia Diogo, KPMG UKSimone Trindade Steel, Nationwide Building SocietyTina Howell

Education and Training Initiative of the Year

Technology Return Program, Technology Returner Cora Academy, NatWest GroupUK Data Culture and Technology Series, HSBCLWE, Learn with Experts Ignite HubsCAPSLOCKCode Learning Community, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency Her Future Program Junior Program (IHF), KPMG UK Her Future: Code, KPMG UKStep Tech, Zen Internet

Employer of the Year (up to 250)

Doqit TechnologiesEdge AnalyticsForm3Morning DataNamos Solution RevolentUptree

Employer of the Year (250+ employees) (sponsored by Frank Recruitment)

IHS MarkitDWP DigitalPax8ThoughtWorks

Entrepreneur of the Year

Alena Golden, Rap Tech Studios Anna Sutton, The Data ShedDeirdre Mc Gettrick, ufurnish.comEliza-May Austin, th4ts3cur1ty.company & Pockert SIEMFaiza Choudhury, SLYNC LtdIram Gilani, Web AllianceLinda Achan, NatureWrapconnect LtdSeema Friedgut Johnson, NuggetsShilpa

Innovator of the Year (sponsored by SUSE)

Becci Edmondson, MPBDonna Schut, Google CloudElizabeth Swanton, Feedr LtdGayathri Sudhakaran, TCSJOHNHUXLEYJoanna Haslam, Snap Finger ClickLucy Mullins, StepLadderMary Leonard, PearsonRosemarie Diegnan, WazokuSally Sabet, SalesforceSharmila Natarajan, Parcelforce

IT Team of the Year (Women-led) (sponsored by Rolls Royce)

Aslihan Millet, Danone UK & Ireland Catherine Ongers, NHS Blood and Transplant Jacqueline Nisbet, Lloyds Banking Group Jacqui Leggetter, DWP Digital Joanne Hilditch, Worcestershire County Council Maria Farrugia, Vodafone UK Ltd. Melissa Ruscoe, NHS DigitalNicola UK Emsley, NatWest Group Plc.NatWest Group Plc. LtdSasha Jory, Hastings Direct

Men’s Alliance of the Year

David Rowlands, KPMG UKGavin Laybourne, AP Moller-MaerskJohn McCabe, IBMMatthew Lawrence, makepositiveMike Cawthorn, Catalyst ITNitin Gupta, Tata Consultancy ServicesPaul Howley, Yorkshire Building SocietyRonal Karia, AdobeSimon McKinnon, DWP DigitalSimon Langley, Covea Insurance

Next Generation Leader of the Year (sponsored by Alix Partners)

Alina Timofeeva, KPMGCristina Pascalau, Bank of America Fiona Teddy-Jimoh, HMRCFrederika de Courcy Arora, BPHayley Creighton, CapgeminiKim Lawrie, ENGINE CreativeNatalie Coaten, IBMNishali Patel, NHS DigitalRebecca Whitworth, Red HatZerin Karim, Pearson plc

Outstanding Contribution of the Year (sponsored by Red Hat)

Amanda Brock, Open UKClaire Povey, Collaborative Procurement Partnerships LLPGemma Beacock, NHS DigitalJanet Weston, HSBCKatherine Scott, BTLeanne Lynch, Heathrow AirportSaadia Hakim, Google CloudSharmila Natarajan, ParcelforceSorna Chandra, Tata Consultancy ServicesTracey Jessup, British Parliament

Returnee of the year

Abhi Morjaria, Ingram MicroChitra Srinivasan, British Atomic Energy Agency Gomathi Shivakumar, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority Lianne Dodds, Bottlepay LtdLiza Dempsey-Vicent, Ingram MicroMini Biswas, Node4 LtdOfelia Pastor, Oxford Brooks

Security Leader of the Year (sponsored by Sailpoint)

Alexandra Hall, Rolls Royce Anjali Vaish, NTT Ltd Jane Frankland, KnewStartLianne Potter, Covea InsurancePriyanka Bhattacharya, VerizonYolande Young, BP

Tech for Good Award of the Year (sponsored by BP)

Nabila Salem, RevolentHarriet Gwilt, Esri UKJackie Mulligan, ShopAppy.comLinda Achan, NatureWrap Ltd Maria Paviour, Wellbeing with CariMarian Zelman, NHS Blood and TransplantNia Roberts, Capgemini InventPreeti Singh, KPMG UKSharon Pursey, SafeToNetTamsin Dewsey

Woman of the Year (sponsored by Salesforce)

Alysia Silberg, Street GlobalAndrea Cullen, CAPSLOCKAnne Gosal, KPMG LLPBeckie Taylor, Tech ReturnersCarlene Jackson, Cloud9 InsightLeila Seith Hassan, Digitas UKMelissa Di Donato, SUSESarah Wilkinson, NHS DigitalSharon Pursey, SafeToNetShivvy Jervis, FutureScape 248

Register for free here to see the awards ceremony taking place on Thursday, June 24th.

