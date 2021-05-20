Ford announces joint venture to manufacture EV battery cells in the United States





Dane Hardware (right), Ford design and version engineer, and Mary Fredrick, Ford battery validation engineer, measure the voltage of a battery using a digital multimeter at the benchmarking and testing lab Ford battery test in Allen Park, Michigan.

DETROIT Ford Motor plans to form a joint venture with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation that will eventually manufacture battery cells for electric vehicles in the United States.

The companies announced Thursday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint venture to be called BlueOvalSK. Production of the battery cells as well as the support modules is expected to begin by the middle of the decade, they said.

The announcement comes amid an expected increase in sales of electric vehicles as well as a push by the Biden administration to increase domestic production of critical technologies for electric vehicles such as battery cells, which power vehicles. .

“As the industry evolves, we need to recharge our batteries now,” Ford CEO Jim Farley told reporters Wednesday night at the unveiling of the automaker’s new F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

The supply and production of battery cells is crucial for automakers who turn to electric vehicles. Farley compared it to automakers building their own engines and powertrain components in the early 1900s. He said it would help avoid any potential future shortages like the one the industry is currently experiencing with semiconductor chips. .

By 2030, Ford plans to produce up to 140 gigawatt (GWh) hours of energy for battery cells annually in North America and up to 240 GWh globally.

In the United States, companies plan to initially produce up to 60 GWh per year. That would be enough horsepower for the automaker’s roughly 600,000 electric Mustang Mach-E crossovers, Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s product platform and operations manager, told media on a call Thursday.

The creation of the joint venture, which was first reported on Wednesday by Reuters, is subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and other conditions.

In May, CNBC first announced that Ford expected to sell enough electric vehicles to start manufacturing its own battery cells by 2025.

Ford has no plans to make its own battery cells until Farley takes the helm on October 1. He changed the course set by his predecessor, Jim Hackett, who said the automaker saw “no benefit” from producing battery cells.

Ford’s biggest rival in Crosstown, General Motors, is years ahead of its EV battery plans, recently announcing its second $ 2.3 billion Ultium plant in the United States to produce battery cells in the part of a joint venture with LG Chem. The two companies are already building an Ultium Cell plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

GM’s two plants in the United States are expected to be commissioned before Ford production.

