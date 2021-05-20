US Senate committee approves key Biden judicial choice Jackson





Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial appointments at Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, April 28, 2021. Tom Williams / Pool via REUTERS

A federal judge seen as a possible future choice of the United States Supreme Court by President Joe Biden crossed a major hurdle Thursday in his appointment to an influential appeals court, winning the approval of a Senate committee despite the Republican opposition.

The Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the appointment of Washington-based U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit by a 13-9 vote All of those in opposition were Republicans, with two – Lindsey Graham and John Cornyn – voting with Democrats to approve the nomination.

Jackson’s nomination is now heading for a final confirmation vote across the Senate, which is tightly controlled by Democrats.

Biden has appointed Jackson to the DC Tour to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland on the bench. In the past, this court of appeal has served as a springboard for the Supreme Court for some judges.

The Democratic president pledged during his election campaign to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court if he had the chance to fill a vacancy, which would be a historic first. Jackson is among the most prominent black women in the federal judiciary, and at 50, she is also relatively young.

At Jackson’s confirmation hearing last month, several Republicans asked him if race played a role in his approach to settling cases. Read more

In explaining his vote against Jackson’s nomination, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said he would not support any candidate who does not engage in a conservative approach to judgment known as originalism.

“Unless a Circuit candidate can show that he or she is firmly committed to the Constitution as it was originally understood, I don’t think he or she should be upheld,” Grassley said, adding that Jackson had not given that assurance.

Jackson was appointed to her current post by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2013.

With the Tories holding a 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court, liberal activists urged the oldest member of the court, Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, to retire this year while Democrats control the Senate . A graduate of Harvard Law School, Jackson was early in her career one of Breyer’s lawyers on the Supreme Court.

Candidates can get confirmation of lifelong judicial appointments with a simple majority vote in the 100-seat Senate, which is currently split 50 to 50 among parties and is Democratic-controlled as Vice President Kamala Harris can vote tied.

Jackson and another black judge, California Supreme Court Judge Leondra Kruger, are considered favorites to be nominated by Biden if Breyer steps down.

The committee also proposed several other nominations, including that of Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, a black lawyer appointed to the 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals based in Chicago. The committee also approved the appointment of Zahid Quraishi, who would be the first Muslim to serve as a judge in a US district court.

