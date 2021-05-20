US Treasury calls for tighter cryptocurrency compliance with IRS





The Treasury Department announced Thursday that it is taking action to crack down on cryptocurrency markets and transactions, and said it will require any transfers worth $ 10,000 or more to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

“Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activities at large, including tax evasion,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

“This is why the president’s proposal includes additional resources for the IRS to deal with the growth of cryptoassets,” the department added. “In the context of the new financial account reporting regime, cryptocurrencies and crypto-asset exchange accounts and payment service accounts accepting cryptocurrencies would also be covered.” Additionally, as with cash transactions, companies that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of over $ 10,000 be reported. “

Bitcoin reversed course shortly after the Treasury announcement and was last seen up 1.6%, according to Coin Metrics. Previously in the session, it was up over 9%.

A growing number of Wall Street analysts last month sounded the alarm that regulators at the Treasury and the Securities and Exchange Commission may soon take a more active role in regulating cryptocurrencies.

The Treasury Department’s post is part of a larger announcement about the Biden administration’s efforts to crack down on tax evasion and promote better compliance. Among the proposals being considered by officials include strengthening the funding and technology of the IRS, and tougher penalties for those who evade their obligations.

According to Treasury estimates, the difference between taxes owed to the U.S. government and those actually paid was nearly $ 600 billion in 2019.

Increased regulation is likely to upset some cryptocurrency investors, who have seen bitcoin’s value slide by around 25% over the past month and talk of capitulation creeping into online forums.

With longtime cryptocurrency expert Gary Gensler leading the SEC, Raymond James expects it to be only a matter of time before Congress grants the regulator broader jurisdiction. .

He told lawmakers earlier this month that allowing the SEC to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges will help ensure investor protection and prevent market manipulation.

“President Gensler is seen as a potential cryptocurrency ally as a former professor on the subject; however, these statements are likely to pick up on debates regarding regulatory risk for cryptocurrencies and exchanges,” said wrote Raymond analyst James Ed Mills earlier in May.

“In the short term, this could lead to headline risk,” he added. “However, in the medium to long term, regulation would add additional legitimacy to the asset class and could provide a regulatory divide around existing cryptocurrency exchanges.”

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks during the daily press conference on May 7, 2021, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

While the involvement of the Treasury Department and the SEC may ultimately prove to be a boon for cryptocurrency investors, any short-term regulatory hurdles will likely be another problem for investors in bitcoin, dogecoin, etc. .

These sentiments were echoed by Miller Tabak last month, when the company told clients that “cryptocurrency markets do not properly account for legal risk.”

“The confirmation of Gary Gensler as chairman of the SEC, and the volatility of cryptocurrencies over the weekend following rumors of tighter regulation, highlight the regulatory risks facing this industry,” wrote strategic economist Paul Shea in April.

“The difference between regulatory risk and advancements as a means of payment raises an important question: is the recent success of other coins due to good news about them or is it based on positive sentiment linked to bitcoin? ” he added.

Democrats and Republicans have made cryptocurrency regulation a top priority in 2021, as spikes in the price of bitcoin and other digital assets last year raised concerns about market manipulation and investment. retail uninformed.

CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed reporting.

