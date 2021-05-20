US proposes 15% global minimum corporate tax rate, with eye on something even higher





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a daily press briefing at the James Brady Press Conference Room of the White House on May 7, in Washington, DC. The US economy added 266,000 jobs in April, well below the 1 million jobs forecast.

Alex Wong | Getty Images

Businesses around the world should pay at least 15% tax on their income, the Treasury Department said Thursday as part of its campaign for a global minimum for businesses.

The final rate could go even higher than that, according to a Treasury statement which said the minimum of 15% is a “floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push this rate higher.”

US-based companies currently pay a rate of 21%, a level that was reduced under the Trump administration. Previously, the highest rate was 35%.

According to a proposal from President Joe Biden, the tax rate would be raised to 28%, as part of a plan to increase taxes on both businesses and top earners.

But the White House wants to push its tax plans off the border.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has touted the benefits of a global minimum corporate tax rate that she says would discourage businesses from relocating their homes to other countries to reduce their tax burden even though most of their operations are in the United States.

The Yellen Treasury believes “that the international tax architecture must be stabilized, that the global rules of the game must be level and that we must create an environment in which countries work together to maintain our tax bases and ensure that the global tax system is equitable and equipped to meet the needs of the 21st century global economy, ”the ministry said in a press release.

Yellen lamented a global “race to the bottom” between countries cutting rates in an attempt to attract foreign companies.

Establishing the global minimum would help reduce this incentive, although it is not known how many countries are willing to participate.

“The Treasury has made it clear that a global minimum corporate tax rate will ensure the prosperity of the global economy on the basis of a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations and stimulate innovation,” growth and prosperity while improving equity for the middle class and working people, ”the statement said.

The news came following meetings with a steering group within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development which the Treasury said included “serious” discussions on a global tax.

