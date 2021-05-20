‘Delivery directly to the community’ at the heart of the Plan for Wales





Wales Secretary of State Simon Hart described the British government’s ambitious plans for Wales, which aims to provide thousands of skilled jobs and establish Waless as the hub of the green industry and innovation of the future.

The Welsh Minister spoke on Thursday (May 20) with an online audience of business, industry and tourism representatives in Wales, how the UK government could build a better environment from the epidemic by investing in digital infrastructure and providing financial support for the green industry. Explained. Supporting jobs and growth across Wales in the months and years to come.

Initiating the UK’s Wales government initiative, Mr. Hart also explained how his government would operate at the community level in Wales, and worked directly with local authorities and other groups on the delivery of funds and key projects.

Regarding the plan, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Britain’s economic scale has given us the resources to get all four components through the worst pandemic and eventually acquiring a vaccine that will end it, so the power of the numbers is making Wales more fair and greener and we are better off from the coronavirus. It prospers more as you build it.

Cooperation can provide faster internet connection, more stable mobile signal and better transmission connection. We can create great, skilled and well-paid jobs from Menai Bridge to Machynlleth to Merthyr Tydfil and have a net-zero economy that includes everything from the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub to the vast floating wind farms on the Celtic Sea. You can help Wales’ role in building it.

Welsh Minister Simon Hart said:

The British government is stepping up equipment in Wales. We are accelerating support to help communities recover from the epidemic, bringing the British government closer to Wales and leading the Wales recovery to a green industrial revolution of jobs and growth.

Every investment we make will look through the prism of jobs, livelihoods and sustainability. As before, people can see the UK government working directly with 22 Welsh local authorities and other local partners.

Neither Westminster nor Cardiff monopolizes their knowledge and expertise, and we firmly believe that the local community is the best place to decide how to meet the specific needs of the region and what can have the greatest impact.

The Wales Plan was announced a year after providing unprecedented support to businesses and individuals in Wales during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 500,000 Welsh jobs covered by UK government-funded plans, including the Coronavirus Job Retention Plan. Government loans to Welsh businesses and an additional 8.6 billion allocated to the Welsh government mandated through the Barnett Formula since the pandemic began.

Hart said Britain’s collective power has played an important role in providing a world-class immunization program that has provided a way out of lockdown by leveraging its collective scientific, industrial and financial powers.

The Welsh Minister has summarized ambitious projects across Wales that the UK government has recently pledged to fund and support, and governments advocating long-term policies such as significantly improving Wales’ digital infrastructure and ensuring innovative growth deals that span all areas of Wales. I repeated.

Projects highlighted by the Minister of Wales include: Investing more than 40 million with industry to help transform South Wales’ industrial clusters to net zero. Create hundreds of millions of pounds of business and jobs in all parts of Wales through the Growth Deals program. Invest 15.9 million in low-carbon neutral water vehicles to be pioneered by Cwmbran. UK government departments, including the UK Home Office, Business Energy and Industrial Strategy Department, are moving more jobs to Wales. Providing nearly 5m for the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub project, a pilot use of hydrogen in the transportation sector. We invest up to 30m in the Global Center of Rail Excellence to build a world-class train testing and R&D facility in the Dulais Valley. Crown Estate supports the emergence of floating offshore wind by hosting an official rental round for floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea. Implement a new Leveling Up Fund that will invest up to 4.8 billion in local infrastructure across the UK with a visible impact on people and communities. We are launching Project Gigabit, a 5 billion connectivity program, to support the launch of gigabit-enabled broadband in regions most difficult to reach communities across Wales and the UK. 1 billion contracts with mobile network operators to continuously improve rural connectivity through shared rural networks, providing 80% 4G mobile coverage from all four operators across Wales and 95% coverage from at least one operator. Do it. Invested in Wales’ transportation infrastructure, including an additional 2.7m, to upgrade the cambrian line’s digital signaling capabilities. Wales’ first freeport offering, capable of creating thousands of new jobs. Secretary of State Simon Hart of Wales said:

The ability of the UK government to act quickly and to protect the future of our economy has played a major role in saving jobs and livelihoods as our economy’s vast scale is closed.

These include the furlough scheme, which protected more than 460,000 jobs in Wales, and the business interruption and bounceback loan scheme, which provided more than 2 billion assistance to Welsh businesses.

The British government has been supporting people and businesses across Wales in the worst epidemic, and now we will do our best to address it.

End

Read the full plan for Wales.

