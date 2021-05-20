US ends use of 2 immigration prisons where mistreatment is alleged





WASHINGTON (AP) A Georgia detention center where women say they have been subjected to unwanted medical procedures and a Massachusetts prison that has filed complaints of inhumane conditions will no longer be used to detain immigrants, said Thursday the ‘Biden administration.

The Department of Homeland Security said it would end contracts with the local government agency that operates the detention center in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and with the private operator of the Irwin County detention center. in Georgia.

All detainees who the United States believes should remain in custody will be transferred elsewhere, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the decision, which had been requested by immigrant advocates.

Let me state a fundamental principle, said Mayorkas: We will not tolerate the mistreatment of those in civilian immigration detention or in unsanitary conditions of detention.

Mayorkas said ending the use of the facilities was part of an effort to make lasting improvements to a detention system that advocates say has held people for civil immigration offenses for too long and in inappropriate conditions.

It also reflects a broader effort to roll back the anti-immigrant policies that characterized American politics under President Donald Trump.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, part of DHS, detains approximately 19,000 non-citizens for removal at approximately 200 establishments across the country, down about a quarter from the year previous. About 73% of those in custody do not have a criminal record and many more have only minor offenses, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a data collection organization at Syracuse University.

DHS suggested additional detention centers could close in a statement saying it would look into concerns about other centers.

Today’s announcements show the Biden administrations’ willingness to make a decisive break with the violations of immigrant rights of previous administrations, said Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy adviser to the American Civil Liberties Union, which recently called for the closure of 39 migrant detention centers in the country.

The ACLU has called for an end to immigrant default incarceration and an end to agreements with state and local authorities that allow non-citizen prisoners to be transferred to ICE custody to be deported after their release. release.

Mayorkas has led an effort to relax some immigration policies, but has publicly insisted that non-citizens who pose a threat to the public and have committed serious crimes should be detained pending deportation from the country.

The Massachusetts Jail was operated under an agreement with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgia facility was managed by a private company under contract with ICE.

Members of Congress and advocates have called for the Georgia facility to shut down since last year after women inmates there said they were forced to undergo unnecessary gynecological procedures with dirty equipment and others. unsanitary conditions.

DHS and the Justice Department are investigating allegations of medical mistreatment, which a doctor involved in their treatment has denied, and Mayorkas said steps will be taken to preserve the evidence.

Immigrants detained at Irwin also had broader complaints about general conditions, alleging that detention center authorities failed to take adequate action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Given its abundantly documented history of human rights violations, Irwin should have been shut down a long time ago, said Azadeh Shahshahani, legal and advocacy director of Project South, an advocacy group that lobbied for ICE. and the company that runs the facility to compensate submissive women. to unwanted procedures there.

The Ocilla facility, about 320 kilometers south of Atlanta, was used to house men and women for ICE as well as inmates for the US Marshals Service and Irwin County. It is managed by the private LaSalle Corrections, a Louisiana company.

The company made no immediate comment on the Thursday announcement.

Immigrants held in the Massachusetts prison, officially known as the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center, also complained about the lack of precautions against COVID-19 as well as overcrowding and excessive use of the strength.

The Massachusetts attorney general’s office released a scathing report in December, finding that officers violated inmate rights and used excessive force during a disturbance there earlier in the year.

A spokesman for Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who was honorary chairman of former President Trump’s re-election campaign in Massachusetts, did not respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday.

But local immigrant rights groups who have frequently clashed with Hodgson have applauded the decision as long overdue.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU Massachusetts, said Hodgson had zealously carried out the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda.

And Ivn Espinoza-Madrigal, head of civil rights lawyers, said the prison, located nearly 95 kilometers south of Boston near Cape Cod, is known for its inhuman and unconstitutional treatment of immigration detainees. civil.

___

Brumback reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writer Philip Marcelo has contributed from Boston.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos