Steel industry hits UK plans to remove tariff protection





The UK’s steel industry ran into a government plan to eliminate tariffs on imports of a variety of products, describing it as a “hammer strike” with the risk of damaging the sector in the long run.

According to UK Steel, a preliminary decision by the Department for International Trade to remove large quantities of products from so-called imported “safety devices” was designed to protect domestic producers from a flood of inexpensive imports, “urgent inventory” Should be, says UK Steel.

The lobby group said the decision was the first test against the UK as an independent trader after Brexit and warned that lifting the protection would have a negative impact on steel makers in Wales and northeast England.

“The UK will be the magnet for huge amounts of steel imports,” said Gareth Stace, Director of UK Steel. There is no need to worry about considering the long-term viability and the damage this could do to the British steel sector.

“It is the first test of the government’s efforts in our steel industry since Brexit and they are failing,” said Alasdair McDiarmid, Operations Director of the Steel Union Community.

Safeguard establishes tariff-free quotas for various steel products based on the level of income from 2013 to 2017. When the quota threshold is passed, tariffs are applied on additional imports for 3 months. The UK was still part of the EU and has been in force since 2018, which was extended as part of the Brexit transition period that ended in December.

In line with the plans announced on Tuesday, DIT’s top body, the Trade Remedies Investigations Directorate, recommended extending actions for ten income categories over three years starting next month.

It also suggested canceling actions for nine categories. The agency found no domestic production in these categories and said that the increase in imports was not large enough or was unlikely to damage the domestic industry.

UK Steel said the removal of the protection would have a negative impact on the manufacture of steel sections at Teesside, tubes at Hartlepool, and wire rods made by Cardiff, Scunthorpe and Rotherham. It added that the measure was designed to protect “the viability of the entire industry, not individual production lines.”

The industry employs over 33,000 people directly in the UK and supports an additional 42,000 people in the supply chain.

The largest steel company in the UK is Tata Steel, based in the Port Talbot plant in southern Wales. British Steel owned by China’s Jingye Group, which runs a giant site in Scunthorpe; And Liberty Steel owned by the GFG Alliance.

British Steel said it was “very disappointed,” warning that if the plan was accepted it would be a huge setback for British manufacturers dedicated to rebuilding the British economy.

UK Steel’s inclusion of more complete trade data shows an increase in earnings as a whole.

recommendation

Sir Andrew Cook, chairman of family-owned Sheffield steel maker William Cook, said tariff cuts would hurt UK industry and that Chinese producers are already dumping inferior quality steel in the UK below cost.

“Only recently we have been offered a million tonnes of new Chinese-made steel rails at the lowest price of $150 per ton. This is half of the scrap value. How can Western steel companies compete with this’sell at what price’ behavior?” Said Cook.

The company produces rails, Caterpillar tracks and mechanical parts. Cook said China is trying to create a monopoly by weakening Western manufacturers.

Sooner or later, if a monopoly is established, China will raise prices.”

“We have a strong trade relief framework to protect UK producers from unfair trading practices and unexpected spikes in imports through TRID,” said DIT. The government supports free trade for British steel manufacturers.

“The Secretary of State has limited powers with respect to the TRA and has only the option of accepting the TRA’s recommendations under the law or seeing the safeguards expire at the end date.”

Industry stakeholders can appeal for 7 days. The final decision will be made by Liz Truss, Minister of International Trade.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos