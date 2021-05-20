EXCLUSIVE Latin America set to take advantage as US increases exports of COVID-19 projectiles – Sources





Latin America set to receive millions of US-made COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, as the United States emerges as a leading exporter of novel coronavirus vaccines , according to two people familiar with the matter.

The United States plans to prioritize countries in its own hemisphere for the 80 million doses of the domestically-made vaccine it has pledged to send overseas, a person familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has started exporting millions of its US-made snapshots largely to countries in Central and South America, a second person familiar with the matter said. .

Many Latin American countries urgently need COVID-19 vaccines in the fight against epidemics. Brazil has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in the world, reporting a total of more than 15 million cases and 400,000 deaths this week.

Pfizer, which developed its vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE, produces around 10 million doses in the United States each week for export as its domestic production exceeds U.S. demand for vaccines, the second person said.

The drugmaker ships from its Michigan plant to neighboring U.S. Canada and Mexico, as well as nearly 10 other countries in Latin America, the person said.

The recent recipients of the U.S.-made Pfizer vaccine doses are Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, the person added.

The White House is still considering how to direct the gunfire it has promised to send overseas and President Joe Biden has yet to make a decision. But giving preference to countries that share a hemisphere with the United States is an argument under consideration because it would be in the best interests of the American people to do so, the first person said.

Criteria for sharing the vaccine would be epidemiological and include geographic flexibility so that adjustments can be made as the pandemic moves, another person familiar with the matter said.

DIPLOMACY VACCINE

The United States competes with China and Russia to deepen their ties in the world and increase their geopolitical influence through so-called “vaccine diplomacy.”

Republican Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Thursday urged the United States to speed up global immunization sharing to better compete with global rivals. Read more

Gayle Smith, the U.S. global COVID-19 coordinator, said on Wednesday that the United States would donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX program for the distribution of doses to the poorest countries, co-led by the World Health Organization. Read more

Pfizer is directing its U.S.-made snapshots to Latin America because of the region’s proximity to its manufacturing plants and because of U.S. drugmakers’ goal to deliver more snaps to low-income countries and intermediary, said the second person.

The United States is emerging as one of the world’s leading suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines, as the success of its own vaccination campaign has resulted in reduced demand at home.

More than 60% of American adults have received at least one injection of COVID-19, according to federal data. Meanwhile, countries like India and Brazil are struggling to get the doses they need to help bring severe outbreaks under control.

Brazil has so far distributed only enough vaccine to have vaccinated around 13% of its population, even as it averages nearly 65,000 new cases a day, according to Reuters data.

Biden said on Monday that the White House would distribute 20 million shots previously reserved for U.S. residents by the end of June. They will include vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N). Read more

The White House also plans to give other countries about 60 million US-made doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine, which is not yet licensed for use in the United States.

Pfizer began exporting doses from its Kalamazoo, Mich. Plant last month, the first batch of overseas shipments to Mexico. A deal with the White House last year banned it from exporting doses until March 31, Reuters reported. Read more

Pfizer continues to hold talks with India, where the virus is raging uncontrollably as its injection is not yet cleared by India. The timing of any potential deal is unclear, the second person said.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos