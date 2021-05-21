US aid to rebuild Gaza depends on Hamas rocket arsenal





WASHINGTON With a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants underway, the Biden administration is now looking to how it can help rebuild the besieged Gaza Strip and in turn lobby, through pledges of support financial, on Hamas so that it does not resume the fighting.

President Biden had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire, but it only came into effect when violence forced more than 72,000 Palestinians from their homes in Gaza, including pockets are nothing more than piles of rubble where there are tall buildings. once stood.

I believe Palestinians and Israelis also deserve to live in safety, Biden said in brief remarks at the White House on Thursday, and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy.

A senior official in the Biden administration said the United States plans to be at the forefront of an international response, most likely costing billions of dollars, to include the restoration of health and medical services. education and other reconstruction activities.

The senior official said the reconstruction of Gaza, which will most likely be coordinated by the United Nations, was at the top of a list of festering diplomatic hurdles the administration would face between Israel and the Palestinian Authority now that the fighting. had to end.

Mr Biden is expected to consider other initiatives. US diplomats who had put aside prospects of negotiating a broader peace deal between the two sides will take a fresh look at the issue of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, said the senior official, who spoke under cover of anonymity to describe internal discussions. The Biden administration will also refocus on how to build on new alliances between Israel and the Arab states that were negotiated last year, largely at the behest of President Donald J. Trump.

The administration is also considering how to foster relations and coordination between rival Palestinian political factions in Gaza and the West Bank, as reported in an analysis co-authored in 2018 by Hady Amr, now Deputy Under Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian issues.

Reconstruction of Gaza is a necessary part of diplomacy and not just as what some officials see as a moral imperative to help residents. Officials and experts said it was also a leverage point with Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip but has lost popularity among residents who criticize its authoritarian approach and poor administration.

In a sense, you have to put Hamas in a position where it has to choose between its rockets and the well-being of Gaza, said Dennis B. Ross, a veteran US negotiator of the peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians and the United Nations. politics in the Middle East. for at least four US presidents.

Last month, before the current unrest, the State Department pledged $ 150 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which coordinates humanitarian assistance to more than 5.7 million refugees. Palestinians across the Middle East. The Trump administration stopped funding the agency in 2018, but Mr. Biden reinstated it in April.

Elizabeth Campbell, the agency’s Washington office director, said the Biden administration had also previously pledged to send a second tranche of aid, also around $ 150 million, later this summer.

On Wednesday, the agency issued an emergency appeal for $ 38 million to donors to provide food, first aid, mental health assistance and other needs to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Ms Campbell said the United States had indicated it would provide additional funds for emergency needs, but it was not yet clear how much.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Update

May 20, 2021 at 3:41 p.m. ET

A longer-term reconstruction effort in Gaza could cost billions of dollars, and administration officials predicted it would be welcomed by Hamas as it solidifies its base of support among residents.

But Ross noted that international donors would likely be wary without the enforceable assurance that any investment would not be wasted as they all would but certainly if the group later revived hostilities that would attract a harsh response from Israel.

Similar warnings were issued in 2014, when an eight-week war between Israel and Hamas damaged more than 170,000 homes in Gaza, displacing more than a quarter of its population. When a ceasefire was finally declared, the international community created a monitoring system called the Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism to oversee the reconstruction efforts and, most importantly, to ensure that Hamas was not able to ‘import supplies that could be used as weapons.

A Brookings Institution analysis concluded in 2017 that the reconstruction effort had largely failed due to intractable political opposition to Hamas not only from Israel, but also from Egypt, which opposes militant ties. with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Restricted access to Gaza imposed by Egypt and an Israeli blockade have limited construction supplies, humanitarian aid and other equipment in the region, the analysis concludes. This fueled already simmering tensions between Hamas and its political rivals in the Palestinian Authority, which Egypt was pressuring to resume security operations in Gaza in order to open access.

At the same time, according to the analysis, international donors were slow to send the money they had committed to the 2014 reconstruction effort in Gaza. The vast majority of donations that have not been honored, three years after the ceasefire, had been pledged by Arab states in the Persian Gulf which also opposed Hamass’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood has renounced violence but maintains links with extremist groups. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by both Israel and the United States.

Overall, Gazas’ reconstruction fell flat, confining residents to temporary housing amid rising unemployment and dwindling electricity, drinking water and waste management services.

Ross said that previous efforts to rebuild Gaza had largely failed and that any future surveillance system, possibly by the United Nations, should be an effective, 24-hour endeavor that would stop the reconstruction if Hamas was recognized. store, build or prepare to launch rockets.

The problem is massive reconstruction without rockets, Ross said. There must be sufficient monitoring of this process to know that it is working as intended. And as soon as you see irregularities, everything stops.

He said that would not necessarily mean complete disarmament of Hamas and that immediate humanitarian aid should be provided to Gaza. But, said Ross, the offer of broader reconstruction aid should be made publicly to assure donors of the consequences if Hamas resumes its rocket program. He predicted that Hamas would agree, at least initially, to some sort of arrangement. Right now, the needs are so deep there’s going to be something going on, Ross said.

In addition to funds provided to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, the Biden administration earlier this spring committed $ 75 million for economic development programs and $ 10 million for what has been described as peacebuilding operations in the West Bank and Gaza.

Ms. Campbell noted that the United Nations agency was the main channel for US aid to reach the Palestinians. There is no other office, if you will, that the United States could partner with to start rebuilding in Gaza, she said.

She warned that using reconstruction aid as an incentive to coerce Hamas to denounce the attacks could hold civilians hostage in a political process.

When we examine the human devastation and the costs that this new war entails, it is just imperative that we receive full funding and full political support for the work we are doing, Ms Campbell said.

Michael Crowley contributed reporting.

