Gives UK Officials Only Days to Prepare for 2.9 Billion Aid Cuts in 2020 | help





British officials were given five to seven working days to prepare for a 30% cut in their overseas aid budget last summer, and the 730 million cuts in bilateral aid that came afterwards were unnecessary.

The cuts were agreed based on a single predicted decline in the size of the UK economy in July 2020, which turned out to be too pessimistic five days after the cuts package was approved.

Ministers discussed the proposal for 2.9 billion cuts in multilateral and bilateral aid in seven hours, then imposed it primarily on the world’s poorest countries, despite instructing opposition to occur.

The terrible findings are in the reports of the government’s own independent aid impact committee.

The rate at which 19% of the year-round aid cuts were imposed is likened to a tanker’s handbrake turn in official reports.

The report found that the rate of cuts exacerbated the price-to-value risk.

Armed with a single prediction by the Bureau of Budget Responsible for the future scale of the economy, officials were ordered to cut the aid budget from 15.8 billion to less than 13.3 billion.

Apart from the cuts in the current round, imposed as a result of the decision to reduce the aid spending target from 0.7% to 0.5%, the cuts were implemented as a result of Covid’s shrinking economy last summer. , And policy decisions to turn more aid spending into combating Covid.

The cuts were agreed on July 9, 2020, and on July 20 the Prime Minister signed after a four-star meeting presided over by Foreign Minister Dominic Rab.

The cut-back package did not resume despite the announcement of the Office of Budget Responsibility, which was less pessimistic about the scale of the economy in 2020, on July 14th, which indicated that the government could spend 150m to 720m more on overseas development support than is possible. I mean. It is based on the April reasonable worst-case scenario set by OBR.

Cuts are also being implemented, as Boris Johnson announced the merger of the Ministry of International Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The report found a period that added to policy uncertainty, and the cuts did not follow the global trend.

According to the report, more than 1.5 billion of the 2.5 billion foreign ministry/DfID aid cuts last summer were found by deferring payments to multilateral organizations, especially the World Bank International Development Association. However, an additional 738m was cut in the UK’s quantum aid program.

At the end of 2020, when the UK Gross National Income was set higher than expected in April, resulting in a larger aid budget, calculated at 0.7% of the GNI, the ministers quickly increased the aid budget by paying a previously deferred $700 million. To the World Bank. The report cited officials saying they felt sorry for the excess of the bilateral aid budget cuts.

While officials planned combat to protect 40 vulnerable countries, the report found that the cuts were six times greater in these vulnerable countries than in others.

The seven countries that lost the most aid in terms of value were Pakistan, Syria, Uganda, South Sudan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Yemen. All of these countries have lost 440m of aid. The report says that there has been no systematic review of the basis for these cuts.

The report recommends that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs use one or more forecasts in the future to predict the size of the economy and find a less hasty way to cut it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that in the face of a very uncertain economic situation, it set clear targets and managed aid budgets based on available forecasts.

Laurie Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Care International UK, said: The biggest worry of all of this is that the Treasury is making the same mistake in 2021. The ODA budget for 2021 is $1.15 billion less than if used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bank of England’s UK growth rate is expected to be +7.5% in 2021. On the other hand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Finance assumed a GNI of -3.5% in 2021.

