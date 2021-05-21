U.S. Treasury sets at least 15% global corporate tax





The US Treasury Department on Thursday proposed accepting an overall minimum corporate tax of at least 15% in international negotiations, a rate significantly lower than the proposed minimum of 21% for US multinationals.

The department said the proposal was made at a meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) fiscal steering group on base erosion and profit shifting. The group aims to reach a broad agreement this summer to rework the tax rules for multinationals and large tech companies like Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O).

“The Treasury has proposed to the steering group that the overall minimum tax rate be at least 15%,” the department said in a statement. “The Treasury stressed that 15% is a floor and that the discussions should continue to be ambitious and push this rate higher.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen first proposed a 21% U.S. minimum corporate tax in April as part of President Joe Biden’s $ 2.2 trillion infrastructure spending proposal, which would be funded in large part by increasing the US corporate tax rate to 28%. Read more

The Trump administration and Congressional Republicans in 2017 cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. At the same time, the Treasury launched a 10.5% US minimum tax, known as the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income Tax (GILTI) to capture income transferred by companies to tax havens.

The 21% GILTI rate proposed by the Biden administration was widely seen as a starting point for the resumption of OECD negotiations on a global minimum tax. This level was supported by France and Germany. But other countries have pushed for a lower rate, with previous OECD discussions on the subject centered around 12.5%, the same rate Ireland applied.

A US Treasury official said the Biden administration will continue to advocate for the highest possible rate above 15%, adding that the offer does not change the proposed US minimum tax of 21%.

The official said that even at 15%, the gap between the US and global minimum rates would narrow significantly, as there is currently no global minimum tax.

“The 15% rate is certainly more realistic given the situation in other countries,” said Manal Corwin, head of KPMG’s national tax practice in Washington and a former treasury official.

“Importantly, this indicates that the United States is prepared to accept an overall minimum tax well below the rate it is proposing for GILTI,” she added. “I suspect it was important in order to reach a deal at the OECD that the United States was prepared to agree to something well below 21%.”

The Treasury Department said officials in its Office of Fiscal Policy were “encouraged by the positive reception of its proposals and the unprecedented progress made towards establishing a global minimum tax.”

He proposed a global minimum tax as a way to minimize the impact of a higher US tax rate on the competitiveness of US businesses and to deter them from shifting operations or profits to low-tax jurisdictions.

Yellen had said she wanted to end a “30-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates” at a time when governments have spent billions of dollars on COVID-19 relief measures. Read more

The Treasury Department said it made clear at the OECD meeting that a global minimum tax rate “would ensure the prosperity of the world economy on the basis of a more level playing field.”

