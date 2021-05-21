UK Daily COVID Cases Highest in One Month, Indian Varieties Soaring





NHS workers are witnessed next to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile test device in the Tower of Hamlets, London, UK on May 2, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls

The UK had the highest number of new coronavirus infections in a month, and cases of strains of concern first discovered in India continue to rise, official statistics said Thursday.

The overall infection rate in the UK is still low, and the number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 has fallen to its lowest level since September of Thursday.

However, the cluster of B.1.617.2 strains, believed to be more disseminated than the dominant Kent variant, is growing rapidly and could break Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to resume the British economy by summer.

UK Public Health The UK revealed that the number of UK cases of the B.1.617.2 variant first discovered in India was 3,424, an increase of 2,111 compared to last week.

It also represents a steep rise compared to the figure that Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday there were 2,967 cases of mutation.

“PHE will closely monitor all strains, paying particular attention to the impact on hospitalization and death,” said Meera Chand, PHE’s head of the COVID-19 incident.

The UK reported 2,874 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily number of new cases since April 19th.

The uptrend is coming as Johnson relaxes restrictions in the UK and the fast release of the vaccine breaks the link between case counts and hospitalizations and deaths.

On Thursday, the number of hospital admissions fell below 900 for the first time since September.

The UK recorded 7 deaths within 28 days of being positive for COVID-19, and according to the statistics portal, 3725 million people received the first vaccination.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos