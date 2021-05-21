Senator Ted Cruz criticizes ’emasculated’ US military portrayed in military ad campaign





WASHINGTON – Senator Ted Cruz criticized the US military for being “emasculated” from the Russian military in a tweet Thursday.

The senator retweeted a video with an apparent advertisement for the Russian military showing male soldiers training, dressing, jumping from a plane and loading a gun.

The ad was followed by a comic book for the US Army about Army Corporal. Emma Malonelord, who says in the video that she was “raised by two moms” and “marched for equality” as a child. Malonelord says in the video that she joined the military to “prove my inner strength”.

“Holy shit,” Cruz wrote in the tweet. “Maybe an emasculated and awakened army is not the best idea …”

In another tweet, Cruz replied “yes” as John Noonan, a conservative national security commentator, wrote: “we are going to be the most tolerant army in history to lose a war”.

The US ad is part of a recruiting campaign called “The Calling” that the military deployed this month aimed at making the military easier to understand.

“Research tells us that young people today regard the military as a ‘distant star’ – a place requiring an almost superhuman level of discipline and irrelevant to their daily lives,” said Major General Alex Fink, Chief of military business marketing. in a statement about the campaign when it was announced. Likewise, young people don’t necessarily connect with those who serve or see common ground in terms of interests, abilities and goals. “The Calling” shatters these misconceptions by showing that soldiers are all of us: real people with hopes, dreams, fears, aspirations, families, friends and obstacles to overcome. “

‘PELOSI PLAN’: Texas Republicans oppose Congressional inquiry into Capitol riot

Cruz’s tweet sparked outrage on Thursday.

“Ted Cruz attacks a US Army soldier for telling his story, says he prefers the Russians. Because Ted Cruz is a sedition-loving traitor, ”tweeted VoteVets, a progressive political group.

“The US military is second to none. Please keep it out of your political theater, ”tweeted Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was a key witness in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment inquiry. “I have heard that there are real problems that Congress needs to resolve. BTW have you not sworn to support and defend the US Constitution? “

