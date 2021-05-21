British factory production rebounded after increasing demand Manufacturing data





Factory output has grown this month at the fastest pace since December 2018, with UK manufacturing production increasing significantly for the first time in nearly two years.

According to the CBI’s Monthly Industry Trends Survey, chemical producers, electronics engineering firms, and metallurgical plants have seen the strongest growth with production growth in 12 of the 17 subsectors.

The manufacturer was optimistic, expecting production volumes to accelerate further over the next three months due to increased customer demand. Orders grew at the fastest rate in three and a half years.

The total order volume reached its highest since December 2017 and is reported to have exceeded the normal level for the first time since February 2019.

Howard Archer, senior economic adviser at EY Item Club, said: The CBI survey was sound and supported the view that the economy is heading for a strong second quarter rebound benefiting from deregulation.

However, according to a survey based on responses from 272 manufacturers, plant owners are also facing higher raw material costs, and supply chains are struggling to cope with growing demand, which means more price increases are expected. .

Anna Leach, CBI’s chief economist, said: Companies are still feeling cold, reflecting expectations of strong production price inflation in the next quarter due to supply shortages.

The continued progress on the government to resume the roadmap is very welcome and provides reasons for optimism. However, manufacturers need future social distancing requirements and clarity about the future of workplace testing to smooth the recovery path.

Some analysts say manufacturers are now standing up again after 2020 awaiting the results of the 2019 Brexit talks, tackling the impact of the epidemic and putting them in a weaker position than their foreign rivals.

According to official data in March released last week, plant production growth still kept production levels below 2% compared to February 2020, before the UK entered its first Covid-19 shutdown and manufacturing output briefly declined 30%. .

Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said export orders are lagging behind domestic demand, despite recovering global trade. If it wasn’t for Brexit, the spell would be even more powerful. He added that despite a surge in global demand, the balance of export orders was only average from 2000 to 2019.

Tombs said that if a severe shortage of goods hits the business due to a short supply, it is likely that it has encouraged customers to overorder their inventory.

