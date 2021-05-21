TREASURES – US yields slide on doubts over how quickly the economy can roar





(Added comment on TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) – Yields on nominal US Treasury debt and inflation-linked securities fell on Thursday after factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States slowed in May at a record pace, casting doubt on how quickly the economy can continue to roar. The breakeven rate on 10-year Inflation-Protected Treasuries, or TIPS, fell to a session low of 2.44% after the $ 13 billion auction of 10-year TIPS securities. “To continue buying inflation protection, you need either a belief or further evidence that inflation is continuing to rise, above what you bought last time,” Jim Vogel said, Interest rate strategist at FTN Financial. The market needs to see confirmation of faster inflation after so much optimism about the recovery, the reopening of the economy and the impact of the government stimulus on growth has been built into expectations in a very short period, Vogel said. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. The reading was shy of economists’ expectations of 43.0, according to a Reuters poll. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury bills fell 5.1 basis points to 1.632%. The five-year TIPS breakeven rate slipped to 2.598%, after closing at 2.646% on Wednesday. The rate hit its highest level in just over a decade on Monday. According to Steven Ricchiuto, chief US economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC, market expectations for a further rise in inflation need proof that the economy has passed full employment very, very quickly. If you don’t get to peak employment very, very quickly, then you have to rethink, reset your overall expectations in the market, ”he said, adding that the US economy has probably peaked. activity in March and April. The number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits fell further below 500,000 last week, suggesting that job growth picked up this month. But businesses are in desperate need of workers, which could affect the speed of the economy’s growth. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled 444,000 seasonally adjusted people for the week ended May 15, up from 478,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. It was the lowest since mid-March 2020. Bond yields surged on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting mentioned that a number of policymakers estimated that “at one point “in the future discussion on adjusting the pace of bond purchases may be appropriate. The market’s reaction to “tap talk” is now seen as a reflex. But on Wednesday, he brought up memories of the volatile reaction to the Fed’s efforts in 2013 to relax accommodative policy. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bill fell 4.7 basis points to 2.340%. The 10-year TIPS break-even rate was the latest at 2.457%, indicating that the market sees inflation averaging just under 2.5% per year for the next decade. May 20 Thursday 3:04 p.m. New York / 1904 GMT Price Current net yield Change in% (bp) Three-month notes 0.0075 0.0076 -0.007 Six-month notes 0.02 0.0203 -0.005 Two-year note 99-243 / 256 0.1512 -0.008 Three- 7-year note 99-200 / 256 0.3237 -0.029 5-year note 99-176 / 256 0.8146 -0.048 7-year note 99-208 / 256 1.2783 – 0.055 10-year note 99-240 / 256 1.6318 -0.051 20-year bond 99-244 / 256 2.2529 -0.052 30-year bond 100-196 / 256 2.3393 -0.048 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 -0.25 spread 3-year US dollar swap 11.75 spread 0.50 5-year US dollar swap 8.75 1.25 10-year US dollar swap spread -3.00 1.00 spread Swap US dollar 30 years -30.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; edited by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos