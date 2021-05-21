UK’s cheapest online supermarket revealed





A survey by alertr.co.uk monitored the rising and falling prices of the top 7 online supermarkets throughout April.

We analyzed prices on a weekly basis, focusing on 42 items arranged in the government’s consumer price index cart.

The list includes basic items such as eggs, milk and bread, and non-perishable items such as pasta, rice and cereal.

Asda once again kept the price low, but Tesco and Iceland took 2nd and 3rd place with average prices of 115.38 and 115.87 respectively.

Price fluctuation

Alertr.co.uks’ research has also revealed how much the price can change in online stores over a month.

Waitrose’s broccoli, for example, was only 46p in Weeks 1 and 2, but rose 24p to 70p in Week 3. However, the Waitrose carrot was 70p in week 1 and week 2, but the price dropped to 65p in week 3.

Looking at Asda, the 12 chips of the Walkers Classic Variety Multipack were 2.50 in weeks 1 and 2, and increased to 2.95 in weeks 3.

Meanwhile, McDougalls Plain Flour was 1.30 in the same week, and the cost dropped to 1.00 in week 3.

Also, Asda’s Dr. Oetker Ristorante Mozzarella Pizza was 2.00 in weeks 1 and 2, and the price dropped to 1.25 in week 3.

According to this study, price fluctuations are most common in week 3 for both Asda and Waitrose.

Andy Barr, co-founder of www.alertr.co.uk said: There seems to be the same price drop/up every month on the same product where tea bags and coffee are regularly seeing price fluctuations.

It’s interesting that Morrisons went down from 1st to 5th two months ago, despite Asda retaining its title as the cheapest supermarket. They’ve been close contenders to Asda and have always been a few pennies away from the top spot, but the recent price hike has dropped the list.

Other supermarkets like Tesco are realizing that they need to boost their games with price cuts, and if Morrisons recognizes and tries to put the leaderboards back up, you can see an additional price war overall.

Discount retail chains Lidl and Aldi were not included because customers cannot shop the full range online and do not have the same branded products they sell at other supermarkets.

In the study, we monitored our own branded items (or their equivalents) to make the most unbiased comparison between products and prices. The only exceptions are branded items (e.g. Coca-Cola, Kelloggs Cornflakes, etc.) purchased by all 7 supermarkets. .

Here’s a full breakdown of the average basket cost for each supermarket, from lowest to highest for the 4th week of April (Source: Alertr.co.uk).

ASDA 103.74 (down -1.68 points from last month) Tesco 115.38 (+36p increase from last month) Iceland 115.87 (+1.55 increase from last month) Sainsburys 116.06 (down -1.76 from last month) Morrisons 118.13 (67p increase from last month) Waitrose 127.54 (up from last month) 1.01 decrease) Ocado 127.70 (+51p increase from last month)

