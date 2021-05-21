US supports global minimum tax of at least 15% to curb profit shifting abroad





The Biden administration proposed a global tax on multinational corporations of at least 15% in the latest round of international tax negotiations, Treasury Department officials said Thursday, as the United States seeks to strike a deal with countries that fear that the increase in their rates will discourage investment.

The rate was a lower-than-expected US proposal, and the Treasury Department hailed its positive reception among other countries as a breakthrough in the negotiations. The fate of the talks is closely tied to the Biden administration’s plans to overhaul the corporate tax code in the United States, and the White House is pushing to reach an international deal this summer and pass legislation later. this year.

President Biden has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate in the United States to 28% from 21%, which would be higher than the rate in many other countries. An agreement on a comprehensive minimum tax would better allow the United States to rise without putting American companies at a disadvantage or encouraging them to relocate their operations.

The Treasury held meetings this week with a group of negotiators from 24 countries on the so-called global minimum tax, which would apply to multinational companies regardless of where they locate their headquarters.

The Treasury stressed that 15% was a floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher, the Treasury Department said in a statement after the meetings.

The global minimum tax negotiations are part of a larger global fight over how to tax tech companies, and they come as the Biden administration tries to fix provisions in the tax code that it says push for move jobs abroad. Talks have dragged on for more than two years, slowed down by the Trump administration’s recalcitation and the onslaught of the pandemic.

As part of its U.S. Jobs Plan, the Biden administration called for doubling a tax called the Global Low-Tax Intangible Income (or GILTI) to 21%, which would narrow the gap between what businesses pay on overseas profits and what they pay out of the earnings. returned to the United States. Under the plan, the tax would be calculated by country, which would have the effect of subjecting more income earned abroad to tax than under the current system.

If the global minimum tax rate of 15% were adopted, it would still leave a gap between that rate and the US national rate proposed by the Biden administrations. Treasury officials argued that the new gap would be smaller than the current one and therefore would not decrease the competitiveness of US businesses. A large delta between the global minimum tax and what US-based companies face on their foreign income gives companies based outside the US an advantage.

American companies have been following the various moving parts of the negotiations closely. Large corporations are generally wary of the tax plans of Biden administrations.

This week, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen told the US Chamber of Commerce that the Biden administration’s proposals would benefit them.

We are confident that the investments and tax proposals in the jobs plan, taken as a whole, will improve the net profitability of our businesses and improve their global competitiveness, she said.

Immediately after her remarks, Suzanne Clark, the chamber’s general manager, said she disagreed.

Finalizing a global minimum tax agreement will not be easy, even if an agreement in principle is near.

The finance ministers of France and Germany indicated last month that they were ready to support a 21 percent percentage. But countries will need to change their laws for the deal to formally materialize, and enforcement of the deal will be complicated. Ireland, which is not a member of the steering committee for negotiations through the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, has a corporate tax rate of 12.5% ​​and has expressed reservations about a such agreement. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also expressed his skepticism this week.

Manal Corwin, a former Treasury Department official in the Obama administration who now heads Washington’s national tax practice at KPMG, said other countries felt the United States was set on a global minimum tax 21%, which would match the tax rate the Biden administration proposed for foreign income of US-based companies. The fact that the United States is prepared to negotiate from a lower rate is important, she said.

To get a deal done, it was important for the United States to make it clear that it doesn’t necessarily say 21 percent or nothing, Corwin said.

Still, she added, the 15% floor might be too high for some countries to accept and too low to gain approval from some members of Congress in the United States.

Rohit Kumar, head of PwC’s national tax services office in Washington, said the reaction of Ireland and other countries to the proposal will be crucial as a tax deal reached during the negotiations would be far from flawless.

Are countries actually changing and enacting national laws? Or is it just a political deal where everyone says, it’s good, but didn’t? Mr Kumar, a former senior official to Senator Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, said. As US lawmakers scrutinize these proposals, it is the multi-trillion dollar issue.

Treasury officials said they never insisted on the 21% rate, but believed other countries were receptive to passing a rate above 15% depending on the fate. planned changes to the US tax system.

Ms Yellen has warned that a global race to the bottom is eating away at government revenues and has taken a more collaborative approach to negotiations than that employed by the Trump administration.

She is expected to continue discussions on global tax reform with her international counterparts at the Group of 7 finance ministers meeting next month.

