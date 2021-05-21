Ease of restrictions raises UK consumer confidence to the level of an epidemic.





The UK Consumer Confidence Index rebounded more than expected in May and regained all the ground lost due to the pandemic. This reflects the economic resumption and supports expectations for a strong consumer-led rebound in the second quarter.

According to research firm GfK, the UK Consumer Confidence Index, which measures the way people view their personal finances and broader economic outlook, rose 6 points to minus 9 in May.

This figure was stronger than the minus 12 predicted by the economists polled by Reuters, and marked the first rise in confidence to levels seen in January and February of last year, before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Joe Staton, Director of Customer Strategy at GfK, said the “comfortable” factor for business resumption combined with continued vaccination success means that the country’s fiscal climate “returns to pre-closure levels”.

He added that the increase in the percentage of consumers who say this is the right time to make major purchases means “more consumers seizing the opportunity to splash some of the’accidental savings’ they collected during the pandemic.”

In its economic monetary policy report in May, the Bank of England expected to spend about 10% of the savings that households accumulated during the pandemic as the economy resumed, which led to strong economic growth in the second, doubling the amount previously estimated. Caused. quarter.

The surge in consumer mood in May supports the outlook for a consumer-led rebound. “Growing confidence is fueling the economy, and only a reversal of the blockade can weaken this solid momentum,” Staton said.

According to a GfK survey based on interviews conducted between May 4th and May 13th, the increase in confidence was largely driven by a much brighter view of the economy over the next year. People’s views on their personal financial situation have not changed from the previous month above the pre-epidemic level.

This figure, released as separate preliminary data, shows that hotels and indoor hospitality, sports and entertainment activities have improved significantly since their reopening on May 17th.

Data from the open table shows that from Monday to Wednesday, the first day of reopening, average restaurant reservations increased by 33% over the same day in 2019.

On Monday, sales of restaurants, takeaways, pubs and coffee shops increased by 4% compared to the same day in 2019, data analytics firm Tenzo uses the service to track its business.

As people flocked to bars and restaurants, businesses hurried to hiring more employees. On May 14th, online job ads in the’Food & Entertainment’ category were 115% of the February 2020 average, up 57 percentage points from the April 9th.

With an increase in logistics and retail job vacancies above pre-crisis levels for the first time, total job advertising rose to 114% of the February 2020 average on May 14, up 8 percentage points over the previous week. .

Howard Archer, senior economic adviser at consulting firm EY Item Club, said that the improvement of the labor market and brighter consumer sentiment is “a very positive development” and “we hope that consumers can and will play a leading role in the UK. It definitely helps.” A strong recovery in development from the second quarter”.

