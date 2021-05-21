British asylum seekers at unprecedented risk of suicide amid deportation threats | Immigration and asylum





The Ministry of Interior has been in a rush to deport asylum seekers who crossed the strait last year in small boats, and watchers found that people at risk of suicide reached unprecedented levels.

During the period from late July to December 2020, when the Ministry of Home Affairs operated a compression charter program, a third of the inmates at the Brookhouse Immigration Center near Gatwick were placed on the Independent Monitoring Committee, an ongoing suicide watchdog. [IMB] melt.

The report added that the number of vulnerability registers known as Rule 35 increased from 85 to 392, nearly five times year over year.

Mary Molyneux, president of Brook House’s IMB, told The Guardian that the discovery of the new report was exceptional and more painful than other years due to the vulnerability of those detained.

Government officials have tried to eliminate as many small boat asylum seekers as possible that have passed through one or more European countries before arriving in the UK to meet the Brexit deadline at the end of 2020. Under the EU agreement known as the Dublin Convention, one EU country can return an asylum seeker to another who first passed it.

The report found that the detention center staff well followed the inmates in difficult situations. However, the IMB has found that the overall treatment of detainees by the Ministry of Home Affairs is inhumane.

The report found that during the period from late July to December 2020, the situation related to the charter program equated to inhumane treatment of the entire group of detainees, and the level of self-harm and suicidal ideation increased dramatically.

Brook House said it was not a safe place for vulnerable prisoners who crossed the strait in small boats. To monitor suicide risk and other vulnerabilities, at least 26 people were deported from the UK while on the register and 7 detainees were deported while waiting for doctor’s evaluation.

The prevention of self-harm caused by reasons for the use of force in 2020 has risen markedly compared to the previous year, with a major cause of this year being 37%, the report said.

The report cited particularly unsettling personal cases, including the case of one person who was transferred from hospital to the airport for discharge after a suicide attempt. The report also described a person who was taken to the airport after being removed from the nets from a detention center for a suicide attempt, and a third person who had been bleeding and partially dressed as a result of the suicide attempt.

The report questions the success of the charter program, and estimates that 26 flights were organized, but fewer than 120 were removed. In one case, 11 Syrians were moved to Spain and abandoned on the streets of Madrid. Everyone returned to England to apply for new asylum, and 72% of those detained were released from detention before boarding the plane.

Molyneux said: The impact of the Ministry of Interior’s unusually compressed charter flight program on particularly vulnerable people has resulted in unprecedented levels of self-harm and suicide accidents and attempts in the last five months of 2020.

Emma Ginn, head of medical justice, who supported many detained in Brookhouse during that period, also described the level of despair in the detainees at an unprecedented level.

She added: Many of our clients have been torture and trafficking survivors, self-harm and suicide. During this period, the home office was completely obsessed with removing customers and felt that the cost would not stop anyway.

A spokesperson for the home office said: The health and well-being of those detained are paramount. We have a clear and established process for providing additional support to those at risk, and reports show that they are used appropriately. We are pleased to acknowledge the work performed by our employees in a situation where the report is very difficult and that those detained were treated humanely. Immigration detention is always considered on a case-by-case basis and we will continue to work to ensure that the needs of those in custody are met. However, as the public would expect, it was decided to get rid of those who do not have the right to be in the UK.

