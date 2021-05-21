Mexican president draws US into governor dispute





MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexico has made little progress in defusing a bizarre standoff over the possible arrest of a sitting governor facing charges of tax evasion, money laundering and organized crime

But President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador made one thing clear on Thursday: All diplomatic documents sent by the United States to Mexico risk being released by the president himself.

Lpez Obrador is so anxious to see the governor arrested that he posted a copy of a May 4 letter sent by the US Embassy legal attaché requesting information on Garcia Cabeza de Vaca as part of an investigation money laundering in the United States.

And the president said he would do it again, even though those documents may contain sensitive information.

“Just so everyone knows, if my administration obtains a document, with all the implications that it might have … regardless of whether it is legally correct or not, I will be making public right now a letter sent by the Embassy of the United States. United States, ”the President said in his daily morning press conference.

Mexico already faces questions about the clarity of its legal system and doubts as to whether the United States can continue to share intelligence with Mexican authorities. But this week’s dispute over border state governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca threatens to wreak havoc on both fronts.

A disagreement between courts, prosecutors, and state and federal legislatures does not clarify whether the governor of Tamaulipas state can be arrested or whether he still enjoys immunity from prosecution as an elected official.

The Federal Congress dominated by President Morena’s party voted to lift his immunity. The opposition-dominated state legislature refused to recognize it, and the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the dispute.

This raises the possibility that if Garcia Cabeza de Vaca leaves Tamaulipas, he could be arrested; or if federal agents attempt to arrest him inside Tamaulipas, they could face resistance from the state’s large police force.

Lpez Obrador on Thursday suggested bringing a fourth entity, the Senate, into the dispute, although its powers in the matter are also unclear.

Federal prosecutors said on Wednesday they had obtained an arrest warrant and the governor’s bank accounts had been frozen.

The governor is a prominent figure in Mexico’s conservative opposition, who claims that the charges against him constitute political persecution. Lpez Obrador says it is a classic case of corruption that he has promised to eliminate.

But the publication of the US legal aid request takes the dispute to a new level.

Despite diplomatic protocols which generally regard these letters as confidential and Mexican confidentiality laws which prohibit naming suspects unless they are convicted.

Along with the governor, the letter mentioned at least 20 other people and businesses, although it is not known whether they have been charged. Technically, in Mexico, releasing files from an ongoing case or investigation is itself a crime.

The president acknowledged that his own legal team had previously discouraged him from disclosing such files, but said he had to do so to prevent Mexico from becoming “the laughing stock” of other countries for not doing enough. to fight against money laundering.

Lpez Obrador has released sensitive US documents in the past.

In January, he ordered the publication of 751 pages of a case received from the United States against former Mexican defense secretary General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, whom U.S. prosecutors had accused of drug trafficking. All pages were marked: “Shared by court order, not for further distribution.”

In that case. Lpez Obrador accused the United States Drug Enforcement Administration of fabricating the charges and of being unprofessional in its investigation.

Under pressure from implicit threats from Mexico to restrict or deport U.S. agents, U.S. prosecutors dropped their case so that Cienfuegos could be returned to Mexico and investigated under Mexican law. Mexico quickly dropped the investigation without any charges.

Even though the United States gave in to Cienfuegos, the Mexican Congress passed a law a few weeks later that restricted American agents in Mexico and lifted their diplomatic immunity.

Experts say the restrictions could hurt security relations with the United States, which provides much of Mexico’s intelligence on drug trafficking and money laundering cases.

Lpez Obrador was angry that past corruption cases usually end up being prosecuted, if at all, in the United States, where corrupt politicians in Mexico typically store their money. It also means that US prosecutors can keep all the money seized, which really angers Lpez Obrador.

Several former governors of Tamaulipas have been accused of corruption. Organized crime groups have long had deep roots in the state, and many politicians have been implicated in their dealings with them.

Former Governor Toms Yarrington of the Institutional Revolutionary Party was extradited to the United States from Italy in 2018 to face drug trafficking charges. U.S. officials have also attempted to extradite Yarrington’s successor governor in 2005, Eugenio Hernndez, to face money laundering charges.

Federal prosecutors say Garcia Cabeza de Vaca owns a large number of luxury properties that he says do not match his income from government jobs over the past 20 years.

Mexico’s anti-money laundering agency, the Financial Intelligence Unit, said in a report to Congress earlier this year that Garcia Cabeza de Vaca earns around $ 2 million in salaries and $ 1 million from others. income since 2000, but had acquired properties worth several times more. He also mentioned the properties owned by the governor or his relatives in Texas.

In a video in March, the governor said: “None of the houses shown in the report are mine,” adding “I have no connection with organized crime.”

