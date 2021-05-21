UK’s 6.5 Million Homes Plan to Buy Electric Vehicles by 2030 | Automotive industry





Research shows that 1 in 4 UK households plan to purchase electric vehicles within the next 5 years with a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles in 2030.

More than 6.5 million households plan to purchase electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids, according to a study by energy monitoring agency Ofgem. This is equivalent to 24% or nearly a quarter of all energy households.

The Climate Change Commission, an independent public agency advising the UK government and its mandated government, predicts that approximately 18 million battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will be on the road by 2030 when a new ban on the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles is introduced. .

The UK Department of Transportation recently revealed that more than 500,000 ultra-low-emission vehicles were on British roads. Nearly a seventh (13.6%) of new cars sold in the past four months were pure battery electric or plug-in hybrids, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. Electric and hybrid cars accounted for more than a tenth of sales last year, up from a half of the previous year.

According to the Ofgem survey, more than a third (38%) of households say they are unlikely to buy an electric car over the next five years, of which 59% are too expensive and 38% expressed concerns about short selling. Battery life and short range, 36% worried that they had nowhere to charge their electric car near their home.

A separate study by BloombergNEF found that the cost of producing electric vehicles and vans is expected to be lower by 2027, with a lower purchase cost than gasoline cars by 2030.

Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive Officer of Ofgems, said: As more consumers switch to electric vehicles over the next five years, Ofgem is creating more flexible energy systems to support vehicle electrification, renewable power generation, and energy systems. It will announce an investment of millions of pounds. Low-carbon form of heat.

Securing investment is only half of the answer. Climate change can only be tackled when consumers are involved in the process. To do this, the transition to a low-carbon economy must be fair, inclusive and affordable.

Consumer groups have welcomed this news. Details of the investment will be announced on Monday, which will be announced when Ofgem is hosting a virtual meeting announcing the start of a green fair future campaign to cooperate with international regulators ahead of the November Cop26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Will be.

Justina Miltienyte, policy expert at the price comparison site Uswitch.com, said: Ofgems welcomes in a timely manner its promise to put millions of pounds into the electrification of vehicles, including installing more charging points.

Michael Briggs, Head of Sustainability for Consumer Group What?, said: While millions of people are expected to switch to electric vehicles, the UK’s public charging infrastructure is confusing, expensive, and can be a huge barrier to ownership, especially. Those who cannot use a personal charger.

