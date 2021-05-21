Britain like an enemy to EU citizens detained in border forces | Brexit





For the first time in their lives, EU citizens living and working in the UK have revealed that they are facing suspicions and threats that they will be denied entry to the UK border, which has sparked new fears that border guard officials have not been trained in the UK. New Brexit rules.

Wolfgang, a German national who runs an IT business, was detained at Heathrow Airport despite established proof of identity, indefinite stay vacation, and possession of a British passport.

He is furious that his rights have been suspended by the whims of border guard officials.

I have confirmed my status, he said. You have an indefinite vacation to remain. I am trying to become a British citizen. How can border officials with one tick suspend those rights?

British detention document issued to German nationals who have confirmed their status. Photo: Provided

To be honest, Wolfgang said in Germany, he was avoiding returning to England until he got his British passport. I pay a lot of taxes there, never use health care, contribute to the economy and own property. London is my favorite city in the world, but there are no documents to prove that I can stay there, he said, citing the fact that the government was opposed to providing residence cards to EU citizens to show them to employers, landlords or border officials. .

They must provide documentation that guarantees that this is an irrevocable condition unless you are a serious criminal offense of any kind, Wolfgang said.

Hillary Ben, a Labor Congressman and former chairman of the now disbanded Commons Brexit selection committee, said he raised concerns about cases like Wolfgang being prepared for 4.9 million EU citizens who have already been settled or given pre-settled status. In particular, when Covid restrictions are lifted, they start to return from visits to the country of origin.

I am worried about the news that this is happening. The Department of Home Affairs must ensure that all Border Force employees are trained enough to apply the new rules.

Regarding the new Brexit Organization established in January to protect the rights of citizens of the European Union, Benn added: This is an area for independent monitoring authorities to review.

Among other examples is the case of Spanish airline employee Antonio, who made him wait 45 minutes in Gatwick while border officials said he was pre-settled and tried to determine if he was lying.

He said: My passport has nothing to do with settlement status. When I said it was because I applied for it using a perfectly acceptable ID at the home office, they said that the border no longer accepts ID cards.

He passed only after presenting his airline ID and flight attendant schedule to prove that he was not an illegal immigrant.

Because of my job, I flew to many destinations and passed border controls in other countries. I felt that I had landed on a random enemy country.

This is the first time a police officer asks me a question because I am a foreigner living in England, he added.

Even for new arrivals on a work visa, it is not an ordinary voyage.

An Italian man arriving at the UK’s top bank for a new job ran into officials who were not familiar with the rules when he arrived at London City Airport.

Marco was detained for hours while border officials, who refused to have their passports stamped with the date of arrival, pondered the attorney’s letter stating that official markings were required on the passport to start a new job.

I was guided to the waiting room. Almost 3 hours later I got a call from a policeman explaining that my visa was issued in electronic form and was a bit gray area because the government didn’t give me instructions on how to officially recognize/record it. Marco said in the passport.

When he arrived at his new job, the first thing the HR department asked for was a stamp on his passport for a labor check.

The Marcos case is one of six in the Guardian’s attention, with reports that another group of EU citizens who arrived to visit or find a job had been handcuffed and imprisoned, and their personal belongings removed before being deported. .

Immigration attorney and author of the Freedom Movement blog, Colin Yeo, said: This is how borders work and this is happening to everyone outside the EU, and now it applies to EU citizens.

The point of free movement was to eliminate friction at the border. Deliberately reintroducing should have consequences.

It’s hard to know how the Border Force will cope. Resuming full control between the UK and the EU is tremendous, he said.

I requested a comment from the Ministry of the Interior.

EU citizens have been renamed to protect their identity.

