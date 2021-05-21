In the race for tech talent, US should look to Mexico – TechCrunch





Gustavo Pars is CEO of NDS Cognitive Labs, a leader in cognitive computing and business AI solutions. A professor at the Instituto Tecnolgico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), he has partnered with Microsoft, IBM and Google to provide digital transformation and cognitive technology services. More posts by this contributor Chatbots shine a light on the trillion dollar potential of machine learning

The global tech industry is booming, and as technologies like cloud and AI accelerate their growth, the demand for tech talent is outstripping the global supply. Specifically, the U.S. tech sector has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, with four tech companies reaching a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion by the start of 2020 – all of which have seen double-digit growth since then. the completion of a 13-digit assessment before the pandemic.

A major driver of technology growth and adoption in the United States is the growing emphasis on software as a service and the broader digital transformations in industry sectors, which have accelerated. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, there is an insatiable appetite for quality tech talent in the United States, with projections showing an 11% increase by 2029 over 2019 numbers, which is more than a half. million new jobs.

Since the United States only produces around 65,000 computer science graduates, there is a huge gap in the tech talent market, which materialized to over 900,000 vacancies in IT and related positions in 2019 alone. The problem is so vast that more than 80% of U.S. employers say recruiting tech talent is a major challenge for companies, according to a survey by leading HR consulting firm Robert Half.

Growing demand for Mexican tech talent

Mexican tech talent can help fill the gaps left in a hyper-competitive US market for tech workers. Unlike the United States, 20% of Mexican college graduates have relevant engineering degrees, which is over 110,000 per year, far surpassing the United States in terms of technical talent. Investors and tech companies have noticed and are increasing their business in Mexico.

Some have called the cities of Monterrey and Guadalajara the Silicon Valley of Latin America, and although their tech sectors are also experiencing tremendous growth, the pace is falling behind the production of Mexican talent, resulting in a surplus of individuals. highly skilled and capable in the country. technology sector. The cost of higher education in Mexico is much lower than in the United States, so the excess talent is likely to increase in the years to come.

Under current conditions, the United States has an incredible opportunity to capitalize on the surplus of technological talent in Mexico. Because tech jobs are rarer than in the United States, the cost of talent in Mexico is considerably lower than in the United States or Canada. In general, talent in Mexico can be two to three times cheaper than in the United States while still providing exceptional quality and specialized experience.

More than other Latin American countries, Mexico has the experience and economy to support a strong ecosystem of exporting technological talent. In fact, Mexico City’s concentrated market is larger than the sum total of all other Spanish speaking countries in Latin America. Specifically, the Mexican IT outsourcing industry has experienced annual growth of 10% to 15% and is now considered the third-largest exporter of IT services.

In addition, the United States / Mexico relations are renewed after several tumultuous years. With Mexico ranked # 1 among US trading partners, the political and economic mechanisms for investments and partnerships are in place. Technology leaders such as Cisco and Intel have already established themselves in Mexico, demonstrating their confidence in the country’s ability to support technological and economic growth.

The advantages of proximity

Mexico offers a number of advantages that make it easier and more efficient to harness its talent surplus. On the one hand, Mexican time zones align with those in the United States, allowing real-time collaboration at times that work best for both parties. Compare that to the time difference in India, which is over 12 hours ahead of Californias Silicon Valley.

Beyond the jet lag, there are also many cultural similarities that make working with Mexico the obvious choice for IT outsourcing. For example, the United States has over 41 million native Spanish speakers and over 12 million bilingual Spanish speakers, making the United States the second largest Spanish speaking country after Mexico. Although difficult to quantify, the number of exports of consumption and cultural products from Mexico to the United States also helps to build familiarity and solidarity between the two countries, which can only improve an already healthy relationship.

New geopolitical considerations favor US-Mexican relations

The steady advancement of the technology sector in the Americas is now considered a strategic priority at the federal level. Meanwhile, public and private sector decision makers are more interested than ever in conducting business on favorable terms of trade treaties with friendly governments in a new climate of geopolitical uncertainty.

As the US tech sector continues to explode growth, US tech companies will need to seek alternative ways to supplement their highly demanded tech workforce. Rather than looking to countries under increased regulatory control or to distant talent bases requiring significant business travel, business leaders seek to geographically shut down diplomatically friendly nations. US companies see Mexicos’ status as a key business partner and strategic ally to be a huge value driver.

By 2030, Mexico’s middle-class population is expected to reach 95 million, placing it in the top 10 countries with the highest share of global middle-class consumption. As the middle class grows, businesses will be able to meet the needs of their consumers, and as such, Mexico’s tech sector will grow and require many more tech talent, reducing or potentially eliminating the surplus Mexican talent.

This is evidenced by the rise of Mexico-based tech companies, such as the Mexican used car start-up Kavak, which recently reached a valuation of $ 4 billion. In an exciting context of soaring technological valuation and potential, the US tech sector is expected to look to Mexico as a key growth market and technology partner. Now is the time for the United States to tap into Mexico’s surplus of quality tech talent.

