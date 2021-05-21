



The government has been accused of abandoning Hinya refugees in Bangladesh after cutting support for humanitarian responses by more than 40 percent.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has committed 27.6m for a joint humanitarian response plan launched this week, up from 47.5m last year.

This decision will have devastating consequences for the most desperate and vulnerable people in the world. Kirsty McNeill, Managing Director of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns at Save the Children, said Britain is backing back when we need to take it a step further.

McNeill said the cuts were shortsighted, though not surprising, after the government had already cut aid to Yemen and Syria.

[Rohingya refugees] Now struggling to contain Covid-19 in a dangerous and cramped refugee camp. More than 80 fires have occurred so far this year, the world’s largest refugee settlement. [around Coxs Bazar]The population density is six times that of New York City, McNeill said.

There are at least 885,000 Hinya living in Bangladesh, most of which have been described as genocide by the UN since 2017 when Myanmar troops began operations against minority groups.

It is not time for Britain to abandon its international leadership, said Tunkin, president of the Hinya Organization in Burma, UK in a statement.

When Foreign Minister Dominic Rab cuts aid, the primary target of these aid cuts will be Rohingya children. The future of the camp children is disappearing. As the population grows, with little education, within 10 years we will have a lost generation.

During the initiation of the response plan, British Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Simon Manley recognized that a long-term solution to Rohingya had not been found and that Myanmar’s military coup had complicated the situation.

The Burmese Campaign UK accused the government of not matching its support for Hinya with accusations of the coup.

Dominic Raab gives a speech, but he doesn’t walk around Burma. He likes to make a statement, whether it’s about justice or in support of protesters, but he doesn’t follow up. This includes aid. In their most desperate moments, Dominic Raab decided to abandon Burma’s poorest people, said Karin Valtersson, head of the campaign.

In 2017, the British government pledged 129 million to Hingya’s response after a massive migration. However, spending has declined every year.

Tent donated by China on March 24, 2021 at Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The UK has reduced its spending on the Rohingya response every year since 2017. Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

The joint response plan has been struggling across the board due to the reduction in donations. On Tuesday, donors announced that it was only 35% of the $943 million needed in 2021 to support the nearly 500,000 people living near Rohingya and the camp. And girl.

The UK government has said it is cutting aid budgets this year from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income, but aims to increase spending when the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic is mitigated.

FCDO said: The UK is spending more than 10 billion this year on poverty alleviation, climate change response, humanitarian crisis response and global health improvement. Since 2017, the UK has contributed more than 311 million to the Rohingya response, and we remain a major donor to the Rohingya crisis response in Bangladesh.

