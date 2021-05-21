House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy





A week after Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy bet he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership.

Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives – or one in six – joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, when Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and killing five.

That was more than three times as many Republicans as those who voted in January to hold Trump’s second impeachment trial, for incitement to insurgency.

The vote followed a series of gyrations in which McCarthy gave Representative John Katko the go-ahead to negotiate the bipartisan deal, then rejected it after it went public and tried to persuade fellow Republicans to vote against.

The vote would appear to weaken McCarthy, a California lawmaker who hopes to become Speaker of the 435-member House if his party manages to muster a majority with just five more seats in the November 2022 legislative election.

Loyal to Trump, McCarthy, 56, with 14 in Washington, last week led his party to oust Representative Liz Cheney from a leadership role in the House for speaking out against Trump’s false claim that his electoral defeat was the result of fraud.

“Representative McCarthy may have placed his own ambition above loyalty to our Constitution,” said party strategist Kevin Kellems. “It will end up hurting him and his supporters.”

McCarthy himself has denied any loss to his leadership. When asked where Cheney’s ouster and the commission vote had left him, he replied, “Just stronger.”

He told reporters he expected more Republicans to break ranks.

Several Republicans who spoke on condition of anonymity said they did not expect a committee deal that would reach the House floor.

Some have lamented that the deal between Katko and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, was not put to a party conference vote until a final deal was reached.

“It would have been good if we had voted on this,” said Rep. Thomas Massie, a staunch Conservative, without mentioning McCarthy.

Republican hopes of blocking the bipartisan commission now rest on McCarthy’s Senate counterpart, Mitch McConnell, who has also spoken out against it. McConnell has the easier job, as the rules of this 100-member chamber require 60 votes to advance most laws, meaning 10 Senate Republicans would have to break with their party to pass it.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), participates in a trade roundtable in Duluth, Minnesota, United States, June 20, 2018. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

Republicans fear the commission will draw public attention to the violence that unfolded on Capitol Hill after Trump’s fiery speech filled with lies, and could reveal new details about Trump’s handling of the response that could sour voters to Republicans.

EYES ON THE SPEAKER’S GAVEL

With a Democrat in the White House, the story favors Republicans’ chances of breaking the 219-211 Democrat majority in the House in the 2022 midterm election.

McCarthy, who spent a decade at the top of the House Republican leadership, has come under heavy criticism for voting to block Democratic President Joe Biden’s election, turning the tide after saying Trump was responsible for the election. attacked the Capitol and visited the former president at his Florida resort. in a move seen as helping to rehabilitate Trump’s image in the wake of the violence.

He justified the ousting of Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, as an effort to forge party unity.

Several Republicans have defended McCarthy’s position.

“Kevin puts the team first. It’s a tough and stressful time. I think he’s making the best decisions anyone can make in a super busy atmosphere,” said representative Tom Cole.

But Republicans who oppose Trump have criticized the action, saying it strengthens the former president’s grip on the caucus.

They expressed concern that the vote could undermine hopes of winning a House majority in 2022, if it leads the main Trump-inspired challengers to topple incumbents in shifting districts where many voters dislike. not the former president.

Republicans who voted for the commission included lawmakers such as Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, who won a contested election by just six votes, and Don Bacon, whose Nebraska District chose Biden over Trump in November. from 52% to 46%.

“Which really comes down to how President Trump is going to react to Republicans supporting this measure,” Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said. “If they don’t show Trump that they are against this, there will potentially be problems for many Republicans in their primaries.”

Trump in a statement Thursday criticized what he called “35 rebel Republicans.”

There are sometimes consequences to being ineffective and weak, Trump said. Voters get it!

