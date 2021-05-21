Friday Briefing: Brexit Impedes EU Citizens’ Entry into the UK





Top Story: Right Suspension With 1 Tick At The Border

EU citizens living and working in the UK have revealed how they are dealing with suspicions and threats that they will be denied entry, creating fears that border military officials have not been educated on the new Brexit rules. A German citizen running an IT business reported that he was detained at Heathrow Airport despite established identification, indefinite vacation vacation, and possession of a British passport. How can border officials with one tick suspend those rights? One Spanish airline employee was forced to wait 45 minutes in Gatwick, and border officials tried to determine if he had a pre-settled status. An Italian man arriving at the UK’s top bank for a new job fought at London City Airport to stamp his passport to show that he had arrived legally. I requested a comment from the Ministry of the Interior.

Meanwhile, Downing Street reported reports of a cabinet crack in trade relations with Australia after Britain’s Brexit. Trade Minister Liz Truss is working to secure a free trade deal before the G7 summit next month. Truss is eager to open the UK market to Australian farmers by cutting import tariffs on commodities such as beef, lamb and sugar, while Michael Gove and some cabinet colleagues are concerned about the potential impact on UK farmers. I’m doing it. Minette Batters, president of the American Farmers’ Union (NFU), warned that there is a risk of irreparable damage to the agricultural sector. Truss told MPs on Wednesday that in every trade we do, we will be absolutely sure that UK agriculture will flourish and will be achieved through Australian trade.

Opportunities for Progress Israeli and Palestinian militants began a ceasefire in an 11-day conflict that killed more than 230 people in Gaza and more than 12 people in Israel after days of international pressure. U.S. President Joe Biden described this as a real opportunity to make progress towards peace in the Middle East. I believe that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve to live safely and securely and that they deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy. Britain has urged to continue the ceasefire in all respects and work to end the unacceptable cycle of violence in the region. The Secretary-General of the United Nations urged global leaders for a reconstruction package that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions. Few analysts believe that in the near future there will be progress towards solving the problem of dividing Israel and Palestine. Immediate international efforts will focus on maintaining a ceasefire and humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza.

Deceptive Behavior Princess Diana’s sons struck the BBC in an interview with Martin Bashir Panorama’s mother, where corporate failures contributed to the fears she felt in her last years and ultimately killed her life in a culture of exploitation and unethical practices. Said some. An investigation by former Supreme Court Judge John Dyson found that Bashir was involved in fraudulent acts by considering it as a serious violation of the BBC’s editorial guidelines through fake bank statements. The judge also criticized the conduct of Tony Hall, the company’s former secretary-general, accused of overseeing a flawed and terribly inefficient internal investigation into the matter. The BBC apologized to the royal family and returned all awards received in the interview, including Bafta.

Tim Davie, the BBC’s current director, said the company has accepted the entire report. Bashir persuaded Dianas’ brother Earl Spencer to use fake banking documents. The media persuaded that it was providing information to colleagues in the family to secure more sensational and public interviews. Then I apologized, and I did it again now for the fact that I asked to mock my bank statements, Bashir said in a statement. It was stupid and I deeply regretted it. But Bashir, who quit the BBC last week, insisted that Diana would have devoted herself to the interview regardless of the deception. Dyson concluded that the princess wanted to do a TV interview with an experienced and reputable journalist. The BBC has a handwritten note that the document has no effect on Diana’s decision to participate in the interview.

Windrush Payouts Too Slow The Interior Department failed to compensate victims of the Windrush scandal quickly enough, according to a National Audit Office (NAO) investigation. In the original government estimate of 15,000 potential applicants, only 633 received payments. According to a home office survey, 12% of respondents thought the scheme was a plan to illegally find and deport people in the UK without rewarding them. According to NAO, the home office originally said it needed 200 full-time social workers, but only started planning with six, and in March 2021 there were only 53 employees. According to Home Office data, 21 people died awaiting Windrush compensation payments, and more than 500 applicants waited more than a year before getting a decision. Five additional social workers have started training since the NAO investigation ended, and the department is recruiting an additional 20, officials said.

Increasing Indian Variety Cases Last week, the number of British cases of Indian Variety Covid increased by more than 160%, and data indicated another new strain was under investigation. According to data from the UK Public Health Administration (PHE), there are currently 3,424 confirmed cases from 1,313 confirmed last Thursday. It can be underestimated because there is a time lag between the sample being collected and the associated variance being determined. If you are considering a visit to the Amber List country, the current restrictions and entry requirements for France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Croatia are here. England’s Park Run’s return was delayed until the end of next month as soon as the organizers couldn’t convince him of enough places to resume on June 5.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has confirmed that the US does not want to take over Greenland. Blinken visited the autonomous Danish region on a four-day tour that included a meeting of foreign ministers from countries bordering the Arctic. I am in Greenland because the United States values ​​our partnership deeply and wants to make it stronger. Donald Trump was at one point outrageous about acquiring Greenland as an essentially big real estate deal. The Danish government has described this idea as absurd.

Anushka Astana speaks with Guardian correspondent Hay Jembalusha, who reports she lives in Gaza, which was heavily bombed from Monday through this morning until the start of the armistice. Hazem discusses the impact the bombing has had on him, his family and other Gaza residents, and investigates what needs to be changed to improve lives for all of them.

Lunch Time Reading: Duran Duran Perseverance

Forty years after their debut album, Duran Duran created a new LP with Giorgio Morroder and Graham Coxon. They discuss the heyday of the wild, the aging of grace, and what vaccines to get.

Duran Duran… (clockwise from left) John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, Roger Taylor. Photo: Nefer SuvioSport

Adam Gemili knelt to support Black Lives Matter in support of the Black Lives Matter and warned the IOC that trying to ban athletes from protesting on the podium would relieve all hell if they win Olympic medals in Tokyo. Towards the end of the first day of the US PGA Championship Brooks Kepka, the inspired Corey Conners took the lead overnight. Canada hit 6 birdies and 1 bogie, hitting 5 under par 67. England’s cricket relationship with India faces a potential crossroads on the road following an unofficial request to move September’s fifth test to the start of the series. Cancel all to complete the Indian Premier League.

Everton made them work hard at times, but goals from Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr and Drew Spence gave Emma Hayess the Chelseas place in the last eight of the FA Cup. Here are 10 things to watch out for on the final day of the Premier League season as Chelsea and Liverpool aim to block their Champions League seats and Sergio Aguero is saying goodbye to Etihad Stadium.

Asian stocks rose as investors eased fears of hot inflation and prospects for early stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve, setting the region on a weekly bullish. Asia Pacific’s equity index is expected to rise 1.9% this week, with futures rising more than 1% on Thursday, followed by an additional 0.3% increase in the S&P 500 index later on the day around the world. Futures trading predicts that the FTSE will also open higher. The pound is worth $1.417 and 1.159 at the time of writing.

Guardians uncover tricks and damage. Enraged William attacks the BBC against Bashir, while in the Times’ front page headline, William said that the BBC lie triggered his mother’s paranoia and the telegraph headlines were similar. Metro renders this into a Shaming of BBC over Di interview, and the real main story of the paper points out that Jabs bears the burden and subtitles World Health Organization: Vaccines work on all variants.

Guardian front page, Friday 21 May 2021.

Harry gets the first page of i reporting the prince’s new attack on the royal family. It’s all about an additional Oprah documentary. The Diana-Bashir report is also mentioned. Express says William Fury. The BBC lies about the life of a broken mother. Mails headlines are pretty much the same, but add them in parentheses.

The Suns version, attributed to Wills, is what the BBC disappointed mom, family, and British. The BBC lie says my mom destroyed the mirror. The first page of the Financial Times is that UK sales in the Australian beef sector will surge if backed by a tariff-free transaction.

