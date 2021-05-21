US seeks information sharing on chip supply to ease crisis





Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the Biden administration is studying how to help semiconductor producers and buyers share supply chain information to alleviate the global chip supply crisis, and urged Congress to quickly pass legislation to fund domestic production.

“There is a lack of transparency right now in the supply chain,” Raimondo said on a call to reporters Thursday after a day of meetings with companies. “We are trying to determine what role government can and should play in increasing this information sharing and forecasting so that we can mitigate the crisis in the short term.”

Raimondo has summoned executives from the biggest chipmakers, automakers and tech giants as a global semiconductor shortage hangs over those industries. The summit generated so much interest that it had to be split into two separate sessions, people familiar with the planning said.

Participants included executives from companies such as Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co ., Qualcomm Inc.., General Electric Co., GlobalFoundries Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Raimondo said using the Defense Production Act, a wartime power to set priorities for certain supplies, would be “a challenge” because of the impact on a wide range of sectors.

On Monday, Raimondo will visit a Micron Technology Inc. factory in Manassas, Va., And meet with the company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra. She will be joined by Senators Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, and John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, two key lawmakers in the debate over chip financing and American competitiveness.

“This meeting was not about how to fix the problem in the short term because everyone knows it’s not something you can fix with a magic wand,” said Thomas Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries, who attended the meeting, in an interview with Bloomberg. New. “But let’s do the things today that will strategically solve this problem, because that’s the only thing we can do with industrial policies and government involvement. Everyone absolutely agreed with that.

The meeting served as a follow-up to a White House meeting last month attended by President Joe Biden. Administration officials have admitted that there is not much that can be done in the short term to address the shortage and the emphasis is on a long-term strategy to avoid future shortages.

Raimondo and executives discussed how the current semiconductor shortage is affecting industries; how to improve supply chain transparency for chip users; and how to use the proposed funding for semiconductor research and development to avoid shortages in the future, the people said.

Participants said they viewed the meeting primarily as an opportunity to raise concerns at the highest level of the US government.

Semiconductor makers pushed the United States to create incentives through subsidies and tax credits to help boost production in America.

Congress is debating legislation to fund semiconductor research and development and may include it in a larger China bill in the coming months. Biden approved the legislation but leaves the negotiations to lawmakers.

As part of this proposal, automakers demanded that 25% of chips produced with federal subsidies be reserved for their industry. After a long debate, lawmakers decided to allocate around $ 2 billion for auto-grade chips.

John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group, said in a statement that “We applaud Commerce Secretary Raimondo’s continued commitment to tackling the microchip shortage. Our goal remains to reduce the impact and severity of this crisis in the short term, while working to address capacity issues in the long term. “

Raimondo said his team spoke to lawmakers several times a day to defend the legislation. “I cannot urge Congress enough to move quickly to embrace this project so that we can get down to business and begin to mitigate the real challenges in the semiconductor supply chain,” he said. she declared.

Thursday’s meeting also comes as Biden prepares to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on Friday, where the two leaders will hold a joint press briefing. The United States is turning to South Korea’s advanced semiconductor industry as Washington seeks to secure supply chains in its trade battles with China.

Raimondo will hold a meeting with South Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Moon Sung-wook on Friday on supply chain issues. The meeting is also expected to include executives from South Korean chip companies.

