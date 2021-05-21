US FERC withdraws licenses for three Michigan dams after flooding





(Reuters) The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said Thursday it had terminated Boyce Hydro Power Llcs licenses for the hydroelectric projects of bankrupt Secord, Smallwood and Sanford companies on Michigan’s Tittabawasee River.

Heavy rains in May 2020 caused high influxes into the Tittabawassee, causing the Edenville Dam to rupture and fail, the license for which FERC had already revoked in 2018 for Boyces’ failure to adhere to safety guidelines. and other licensing requirements.

This floodwaters caused the Sanford Dam downstream to overflow and submerged parts of the town of Midland in central Michigan, displaced thousands of residents and spilled into a Dow Chemical Co plant in the riverside town. .

Midland is a town of about 42,000 people about 190 km northwest of Detroit.

After the flooding, FERC said Boyce repeatedly failed to follow additional safety guidelines.

As a result, FERC fined Boyce $ 15 million for his inaction, which the commission said would not be paid until flood victims recover from Boyces’ liquidation.

FERC said it revoked the dam licenses because Boyce failed to meet its license obligations due to loss of ownership of the project in conviction and bankruptcy proceedings.

Four Lakes Task Force, a non-profit organization, now owns the property associated with the projects and coordinates the repair and safe management of the facilities, FERC said.

FERC said Four Lakes does not intend to generate hydroelectric power at the sites.

Together, the dams, including Edenville, were able to generate around 11 megawatts of electricity. The dams entered service in 1923, according to federal data.

One megawatt can power approximately 1,000 American homes.

(Reporting Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

