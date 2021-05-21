British Richlist 2021 Revealed-Who Made Billions More During the Pandemic? | British news





According to The Sunday Times Rich List, the richest person in England is Sir Len Blavantnik. His wealth rose to 23 billion, an increase of 7.2 billion this year.

Meanwhile, football player Marcus Rashford, who raised or donated more than 125% of his wealth, made it number one on the newspaper’s donation list.

Sir Len, a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and the United States, was born in Ukraine and his company owns most of Warner Music, with an understanding of real estate, chemistry and communications. He also has his own charity foundation.

Image: Ed Sheeran and Sir Len Blavantnik at the 2015 Brit Awards. Photo: Richard Young/Shutterstock

He rose to fourth place on behalf of British inventor Sir James Dyson, who gave up the number one spot despite gaining £100 million this year (about £16.3 billion).

Others who have made billions more in the background of the epidemic include the familiar Rich List names David and Simon Reuben, Lakshmi Mittal and family.

The Reuben brothers started humble in London, building a real estate empire that is now worth more than £21 billion (£5.465 billion) and placed second on the list.

Indian steel giant Lakshmi Mittal and his family also earned £7.9 billion, reaching 5th place with about £14.6 billion.

For Abramovich, as a Chelsea owner, this year has been a lucrative year.

Russia earned an additional £1.945bn, rising from 12th to 8th place (£121 billion).

Image: Chelsea’s owner Roman Abramovich added about 2 billion. Figure: AP

Despite a year when tens of thousands of people lost their jobs due to the COVID downturn, 24 new billionaires appear on the Sunday Times Rich List (total of 171).

The total wealth of all billionaires was £597.269 billion, an increase of £106.582 billion, or 21.7%.

Top 10 Rich List

1. Sir Leonard Blavatnik-Investment, Music and Media-£23bn, £72.19bn2. David and Simon Reuben-Real Estate and Internet-£21.465bn, £5.465bn3. Sri and Gopi Hinduja and Family-Industry and Finance-£17bn, £1bn4. Sir James Dyson Family-Household Supplies and Technology-£16.3bn, a £100m5 increase. Lakshmi Mittal and family-steel-£14.68bn, £7.899bn6. Alisher Usmanov-mining and investment-£13.406bn, £17.26bn7. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing-inheritance and investment-£13bn, £900m8 rise. Roman Abramovich-Oil and Industry-£12.101bn, £1.945bn9. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho-inheritance, brewing and banking-£12.013bn, £1713bn10. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and Family-Retail-£11bn, up £470m

It’s not all about making money. Manchester United’s star Rashford topped the list of donations after his famous campaign against free school meals and food poverty.

The footballer helped raise £20 million and 125% of his personal fortune £16m.

Image: Rashford led a famous campaign for free school meals.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was in sixth place after his #PlayersTogether initiative raised £4 million to the NHS. This is equivalent to 16% of his 25 million pounds of personal wealth.

The charity has also won hundreds of millions of people thanks to wealthy individuals such as Lord Sainsbury, Sir Chris Hohn, and Alan Parker.

In the past 12 months, people on the list have given a total of £4.35 billion. This is an increase of 36.1% over the 3.164 million pounds given last year.

Image: Jordan Henderson helped raise 4m for NHS.

The author of Rich List says the lifestyle changes caused by the epidemic have helped create great wealth for internet entrepreneurs and online fashion companies.

Jose Neves, founder of high-end internet fashion company Farfetch, debuts at 82nd place with a fortune of £2 billion.

Alex Chesterman, founder of Cazoo, an online car trading service, also topped 215 for the first time, but still has £750 million.

“The global pandemic has provided a lucrative opportunity for many online retailers, social networking apps, and computer gaming giants,” said Robert Watts, editor of Rich List.

“Thousands of us bury our loved ones and the fact that millions of us worry about our livelihoods, the fact that the enormously rich people have become much richer makes this a very unstable boom.”

The Sunday Times says that the list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, art and other assets such as racehorses, or a significant share of publicly cited companies. Bank accounts are excluded.

