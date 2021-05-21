UK corporate growth soared while lockdown restrictions facilitate business | business





Good morning. Welcome to rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

Retail spending surged last month due to a non-essential store reopening as consumers in the UK increased confidence in the pandemic recovery.

Retail sales across the UK rose 9.2% faster than expected in April, according to official data on Friday.

Spending soared as stores reopened in England and Wales on April 12 and in Scotland from April 26.

Although sales were more than 42% higher than a year ago (or nearly 38% excluding fuel sales), this is not a useful move as the UK was in a tight lockdown in April 2020.

However, retail sales were about 10% higher than pre-epidemic levels (February 2020).

Zero n blokland (@jsblokland)

UK retail sales increased 37.7% year-on-year in April, the largest increase ever. Obviously due to the underlying effect, UK retail sales levels are now firmly higher than pre- #Covid levels. #stimulus. pic.twitter.com/T5BqcjpSjD

May 21, 2021

ONS reports that, of course, stores, not food, drive the surge in shopping.

Clothing store sales increased by over 69% as people took the opportunity to return to chains like Primark.

Statistics Korea (ONS) (@ ONS)

According to our latest data, retail sales increased by an estimated 9.2% in April 2021 compared to March 2021 https://t.co/bEdv1zRsd2 pic.twitter.com/BRdihEdrbX

May 21, 2021

Spending on gasoline also increased by more than 10% over the past month, and as lockdowns eased, people were encouraged to get on the road again.

Grocery store spending fell compared to March as people had the opportunity to eat out again at bars and restaurants.

ONS explains:

Reflecting the impact of the reopening of all non-essential retail stores in April, both sales value and volume increased 9.2% compared to March 2021.

This meant continued recovery in the retail sector following growth in March (5.1%) and February (1.8%). The highest monthly growth for April 2021 was 69.4%, 25.3%, and 10.6% in apparel stores, other non-food stores, and automotive fuel retailers, respectively.

And as the downtown area resumed, the online shopping market share declined.

All retail sectors reported a drop in online sales rates as offline stores reopened over the course of a month. As a result, the total percentage of online sales decreased from 34.7% in March 2021 to 30.0% in April 2021. National Statistical Office (ONS) (@ ONS)

All retail sectors reported a drop in online sales this month.

The total percentage of online sales decreased from 34.7% in March 2021 to 30.0% in April 2021 https://t.co/Mqatej2KFO pic.twitter.com/VDg7kzXmoW

May 21, 2021

Consumers in the UK are most optimistic since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to another report this morning, the lifting of the blockade and the Covid-19 vaccination rollout boosting optimism about the economy.

The GfK Consumer Confidence Index improved from -15 in April, the highest since March 2020, just before the first closure, to -9 in May.

Said Joe Staton, Director of Customer Strategy at GfK.

The country’s fiscal climate has reverted to a negative 9, the pre-closing figure this month, which means that confidence has filled all the ground lost due to COVID-19.

Trade economics (@tEconomics)

UnitedKingdom Gfk Consumer Confidence at -9 https://t.co/SBOGqml0ti pic.twitter.com/JSg1ryEp2R

May 20, 2021

GFK’s optimism about its economic outlook over the next 12 months rose 15 percentage points. We also found that more consumers are willing to make major purchases, spending some of the savings accrued (by some households) off the blockade.

Also coming up

The Flash PMI survey will show how the UK, Eurozone and US service sector companies and factories are doing this month as the economy resumes.

In Japan, however, the private sector shrank this month as Covid-19 restrictions hit the service sector. In Australia, the PMI fell slightly, but it was still growing rapidly.

Shane Oliver (@ShaneOliverAMP)

The Aust composite PMI for May was still very strong at 58.1 at 0.8pt, while manufacturing increased and services declined. The employment component has risen to the strongest level on record. The Japanese compound business conditions PMI rose to -2.9pts in May to 48.1, which the recent covid emergency did not help. pic.twitter.com/Le99kzwfKn

May 21, 2021

European stocks are expected to rise slightly after last night’s solid gains on Wall Street led by technology stocks. Yesterday, as both oil prices and US Treasury yields fell, inflation concerns seemed to ease.

As Alvin Tan of the Royal Bank of Canada explains:

The market for resuming Iranian oil exports is strengthening as the positive news surrounding the Vienna talks increases. Others pointed to an apparent turnaround in the Baltic Dryness Index this month, suggesting that global logistics bottlenecks could be mitigated.

All of this is happening even amid China’s austerity policy.

CNBC (@CNBC)

The US stock market on Thursday rebounded from losses for the third straight day as tech stocks returned, while the Dow rose 0.55%. The S&P 500 rose 1.06%. The NASDAQ surged 1.77%. https://t.co/boFUHCte5I pic.twitter.com/EST9n2K1Bo

May 20, 2021 Agenda 9am BST: Eurozone Flash Service at 9:30am May 9th PMI BST: May UK Flash PMI 2:45pm BST: May 3rd USA Flash PMI BST: 5 Euro Regional Consumer Confidence Report for March 3 BST: US Existing Home Sales April Data







