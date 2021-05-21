UK weather: wettest May on record, more rain expected | UK weather





The UK is ahead of the wettest May on record, and more rain is expected as closing rules begin lifting.

According to preliminary figures from the Met Offices National Center for Climate Information, Wales has already recorded 129% (110.6mm) of average rainfall over the month, and the UK as a whole has reached 88% (61.1mm).

All UK countries have significantly higher rainfall than expected as of May, with Scotland at 72% (60.9mm) of the May average, Northern Ireland at 77% (55.8mm) and the UK at 92% (53.9mm). I’m doing it. ).

Simon Partridge, chief operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: After April was very dry, the UK was very humid in May, and the total rainfall already exceeded the monthly average.

This was primarily due to the location of the jet stream. It’s currently in the south of England, allowing low-pressure systems (the ones that bring wind and rain) through England.

There are some signs of dry and stable weather towards the end of this week, but for now this is the case.

Flood warnings were issued Thursday in England and Wales along the tributaries from River Ray and Shipton Lee to Islip in Wiltshire. The Severn Vyrnwy confluence of the Llanymynech steel gauge was also affected.

On Friday, the UK will experience 91% of its expected rainfall for a month, with about 63.5mm already falling. The wettest May on record was 1967, with 131.7 mm of rain in a month. After 2000, the rainfall in May has exceeded 100mm, and in 2007 it reached 114.2mm.

The Meteorological Agency has reported that May is a relatively cool month, despite the rising average temperatures in the UK due to climate change, and the maximum, minimum and average temperatures are all at least 2C below the May average in all parts of the UK.

The unstable condition will continue through the weekend, but there are signs of a drier condition starting Tuesday, and some temperatures are starting to rise towards more common figures throughout the year.

A woman walking her dog in the rain in Cardiff, southern Wales. Photo: Gareth Everett / Huw Evans / Rex / Shutterstock

This is not the first time the UK has experienced unusual weather this year. According to the Met Office, April was the frostiest on record and exceeded the 11th of April 1970 with an average of 13 days reported in the UK.

The frosty conditions were replicated across the UK in April, with Britain (12 days), Wales (11 days) and Scotland (16 days) reporting the coldest April since records began in 1960. Northern Ireland reported that there was a frost in 8 days. Current record as of April 11, 1983.

Last year, the UK experienced the sunniest spring and driest May since the beginning of the record with a record of 626 hours of bright sunshine, exceeding its previous high (555 hours, set in 1948) by more than 70 hours.

