Soaring steel prices revive U.S. industry





For decades, the history of American steel has been one of job losses, plant closures and the deadly effects of foreign competition. But now the industry is seeing a comeback that few would have predicted even months ago.

Steel prices are at record highs and demand is increasing, as companies ramp up production amid easing restrictions in the event of a pandemic. Steelmakers have consolidated over the past year, giving them greater control over supply. Tariffs on foreign steel imposed by the Trump administration have kept cheaper imports out. And the steel companies are hiring again.

Evidence of the boom can even be found on Wall Street: Nucor, the country’s largest steel producer, is the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, and steelmaker stocks are generating some of the best returns. of the index.

We operate 24/7 everywhere, said Lourenco Goncalves, general manager of Cleveland-Cliffs, an Ohio-based steel producer that reported a sharp increase in sales in its most recent quarter. Shifts that weren’t used, we use them, Mr Goncalves said in an interview. That’s why we were hiring.

It is not known how long the boom will last. This week, the Biden administration began discussions with European Union trade officials on global steel markets. Some steelmakers and executives believe this could lead to an eventual removal of Trump-era tariffs, which are widely credited with spurring the dramatic turnaround in the steel industry. However, any change could be politically unpleasant given that the steel industry is concentrated in the main electoral states.

In early May, futures prices for 20 ton domestic steel coils, the benchmark for most steel prices across the country, exceeded $ 1,600 per ton for the first time, and prices continue to rise. to oscillate there.

Record steel prices will not reverse decades of job losses. Since the early 1960s, employment in the steel industry has fallen by more than 75 percent. More than 400,000 jobs have disappeared as foreign competition increased and the industry turned to production processes requiring fewer workers. But the surge in prices brings some optimism to steel towns across the country, especially after job losses during the pandemic pushed U.S. steel jobs to their lowest level on record.

Last year we were laying off, said Pete Trinidad, president of United Steelworkers Local 6787, which represents about 3,300 workers at a Cleveland-Cliffs steel plant in Burns Harbor, Indiana. And were hiring now. So, yeah, it’s a 180 degree turn.

The rise in steel prices is in part the result of the national rush for products such as lumber, drywall and aluminum, as companies ramping up their operations grapple with meager inventories, empty supply chains and long waits for raw materials.

But the price increases also reflect changes both in the steel industry, where bankruptcies and mergers have reorganized the country’s production base in recent years, and in Washington, where trade policies, including tariffs imposed under President Donald J. balance of power between buyers and sellers of US steel.

Last year, Cleveland-Cliffs bought the majority of US factories from global steel giant ArcelorMittals, after buying ailing producer AK Steel, to create an integrated steel company that owns iron mines and blast furnaces. . In December, US Steel announced that it would take full control of Arkansas-based Big River Steel by buying shares in the company it did not already own. Goldman Sachs predicts that by 2023 about 80% of US steel production will be controlled by five companies, up from less than 50% in 2018. Consolidation gives companies in one industry greater capacity to sustain prices while maintaining strict control over production.

High steel prices also reflect the United States’ efforts to reduce steel imports in recent years, the latest in a long series of steel-related trade actions.

Today in business

Update

May 20, 2021, 4:26 p.m. ET

Steel, due to its historic concentration in key electoral states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio, has long been the focus of politicians. Beginning in the 1960s, as Europe and later Japan emerged from the post-war years as major steel producers, the industry pushed for and steadily obtained import protection under the administrations of both political parties.

More recently, cheap imports from China have become the main target. Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both imposed tariffs on Chinese-made steel. Mr. Trump has said steel protection was a cornerstone of his administration’s trade policy, and he imposed much broader tariffs on imported steel in 2018. Steel imports plummeted by ‘about a quarter of 2017 levels, according to Goldman Sachs, opening up an opportunity for domestic producers, who are getting prices up to $ 600 per tonne above those in world markets.

These tariffs have been relaxed somewhat by ad hoc agreements with trading partners such as Mexico and Canada, and by exemptions granted to businesses. But the tariffs are in place and continue to apply to imports from major competitors in the European Union and China.

Until very recently, there were few developments in the steel trade under the Biden administration. But on Monday, the United States and the European Union said they had started talks to resolve a conflict over steel and aluminum imports that had played a major role in the Trump administrations’ trade wars.

It is not known whether the talks will lead to any significant progress. They could, however, make politics difficult for the White House. On Wednesday, a coalition of steel industry groups, including steelmaking trade groups and the United Steelworkers, whose leadership endorsed President Biden in the 2020 election, called on the Biden administration to ensure that tariffs remain in effect.

Eliminating steel tariffs now would jeopardize the viability of our industry, they wrote in a letter to the president.

Adam Hodge, spokesperson for the Office of the United States Trade Representative, which announced the trade talks, said discussions focused on effective solutions that address China’s global steel and aluminum overcapacity and other countries while ensuring the long-term viability of our steel and aluminum industries.

While producers rejoice, the price increases are painful for steel consumers.

At its Plymouth, Michigan plant, Clips & Clamps Industries employs approximately 50 workers who stamp and shape steel into components for cars such as metal struts that are used to hold the hood open when checking for oil.

Last month, I can tell you that we lost money, said Jeffrey Aznavorian, the president of the manufacturer. He attributed the loss, in part, to the higher prices the company had to pay for the steel. Mr Aznavorian said he was concerned his company would lose ground to foreign auto parts suppliers in Mexico and Canada, who can buy cheaper steel and offer lower prices.

And it doesn’t look like things are going to get any easier for steel buyers anytime soon. Wall Street analysts recently lifted the forecast for US steel prices, citing the combination of industry consolidation and sustainability, at least so far, of Trump-era tariffs under Mr. Biden. The two helped create what Citibank analysts have called the best backdrop for steel in a decade.

Leon Topalian, chief executive of Nucor, said the economy was showing an ability to absorb high steel prices, reflecting the high demand nature of the recovery from the pandemic. When Nucor is doing well, our customer segment is doing well, Topalian said, which means their customers are doing well.

For their part, steel workers are enjoying a respite after being severely affected by the pandemic.

The southwestern Ohio city of Middletown was spared the worst of the recession, which killed 7,000 iron and steel production jobs across the country. Middletown Works, a sprawling Cleveland-Cliffs steel plant and one of the area’s top employers, has managed to avoid layoffs. But as demand has increased, activity and hours at the plant pick up.

Were certainly doing well, said Neil Douglas, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Local Lodge 1943, which represents more than 1,800 workers at Middletown Works. The factory, said Douglas, is struggling to find additional workers to hire for positions that could make up to $ 85,000 a year.

And the buzz at the factory is spreading throughout the city. Mr Douglas says he can’t walk into the building center without meeting someone from the factory who is embarking on a new home project.

You can certainly sense in the city that people are using up their disposable income, he said. When were performing well and making money, people will definitely spend it in town.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos