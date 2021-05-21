EU Postpones UK Addition to Travel Whitelist Due to Covid Variants | European union





It is understood that Brussels’ decision to add the UK to the EU whitelist that will welcome tourists this summer will be delayed due to concerns about the Covid variant first identified in India.

EU diplomats were expected to use the revised infection case threshold to expand the country list at a meeting on Friday, but sources said the decision would be canceled after two weeks.

The UK can easily meet and add to the list of less than 75 new criteria per 100,000 people per day, but the strong emergence of the Indian variant or B.1.617.2 in the UK is key. delay.

The number of such cases in the UK is 3,424, an increase of 160% over the past week. Analysis continues, but it is believed to be more contagious than the dominant strain first identified in Kent.

One diplomat said member states need a little more time to investigate developments on the Indian variant. They want to stop putting too many countries on the list or down. Unfortunately, discuss the agenda again in two weeks.

Maintaining restrictions on non-essential travel remains a key recommendation for the 27 member states in Brussels, but countries can make their own decisions. According to the announcement of the Portuguese authorities, British tourists have been allowed to enter Portugal from Monday.

Earlier this week, the EU agreed with a text stating that fully vaccinated travelers can safely travel on the block for non-essential reasons such as holidays.

According to a separate agreement between EU member states and the European Parliament on Thursday, it is intended that those who can prove to be fully vaccinated should avoid quarantine and screening obligations where possible.

The EU aims to make an app available by the end of June that travelers can use to prove their vaccine or negative test status.

By agreement on so-called digital certificates, governments should not impose additional travel restrictions in response to infectious diseases such as quarantine, self-isolation or testing unless necessary and proportionate to public health protection.

The agreement added that such measures should be notified at least 48 hours in advance when imposed on other member states and the European Commission.

Member governments have been advised to decide on a case-by-case basis whether or not to act in accordance with that recommendation, and that cross-border powers should remain with national governments.

Factors that need to be considered when waiving the obligation for full vaccinators traveling to the EU include whether the so-called third-country governments from which travelers are coming are making a round trip or whether the Covid variant of concern has emerged.

Member States, parliaments and commissions have also agreed to provide at least 100 million to purchase tests for the purpose of issuing digital Covid test certificates in the EU to make cheaper and more accessible tests more widely available.

These funds are expected to benefit those who cross borders every day to work or school, visit close relatives, seek treatment, or care for loved ones.

