$ 10 million for groups helping permanent residents become U.S. citizens





SAN DIEGO (Border Report) – The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services provides up to $ 10 million in grants for citizenship preparation programs in communities across the country.

Grants are open to organizations that prepare lawful permanent residents for U.S. citizenship and promote civic integration through increased knowledge of English, U.S. history, and civic education.

USCIS receives money from Congress through appropriations.

It is essential that we provide immigrants seeking citizenship and the organizations that help support their efforts with the tools they need to be successful, said Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas. The Citizenship and Integration Grants program helps those preparing to become U.S. citizens successfully integrate into American society. This administration recognizes that naturalization is an important step in the civic integration of immigrants, and we will continue to provide support to those hoping to establish a new citizenship in our country.

Immigration groups launch $ 50 million citizenship effort

According to USCIS, it seeks to expand the availability of high-quality citizenship and integration services nationwide as part of the Citizenship and Integration Grants program:

Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services: This opportunity will fund public or non-profit organizations that provide both citizenship instruction and naturalization application services to lawful permanent residents. USCIS plans to award 33 organizations up to $ 250,000 each for two years through this opportunity. Applications must be submitted by July 16, 2021 Refugee and Related Integration Services Program: This grant opportunity will provide extensive integration services with a focus on personalized programs for former refugees and asylum seekers. asylum in order to acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to obtain citizenship. It will also provide other services that promote a sense of belonging and attachment to the United States. The program expanded eligibility to include lawful permanent residents who have been admitted or entered the United States as Cuban or Haitian entrants or people admitted on a special immigrant visa. USCIS plans to award six public or nonprofit organizations with experience in serving refugees up to $ 300,000 each for a two-year period through this opportunity. Applicants should design an integration support program that offers a range of services to program beneficiaries in order to promote civic integration and long-term citizenship. Applications must be submitted before July 16, 2021.

USCIS plans to announce the winners in September 2021.

Biden administration cancels expansion of biometric requirements for those applying for citizenship

“We take a lot of time to check them out, if they want to be the channel for the agency and the candidates, we want to make sure that they are reputable organizations,” said Maria Elena Upson, spokesperson for the USCIS.

As of 2009, the USCIS Citizenship and Integration Grants Program reports that it has awarded approximately $ 102 million through 473 grants to immigrant-serving organizations providing citizenship preparation services. to over 279,000 lawful permanent residents in 39 states and the District of Columbia.

To apply for these grants, visit www.grants.gov.

