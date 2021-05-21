Meet the UK’s Next 15 Unicorns





The number of unicorn companies worth over $1 billion in the UK has increased dramatically over the past decade, with investments in the tech sector nearly tenfold, and dozens are now ready to follow. New data from Dealroom and the Digital Economy Council shows that more than 100 UK companies now have a credible opportunity to secure a billion dollars worth in the near future.

According to these figures, from 2010 to the end of 2020, companies like Betfair, Admiral Group, and Ocado were pseudonyms, increasing the number of unicorns in the UK from 8 to 81. However, over the same period, the number of future cones for companies with the potential to become unicorns has increased from 10 to 126.

This rapid growth reflects a tremendous increase in investment in the UK technology sector. In 2010, venture capital investors invested 1.2 billion in the sector, according to Dealroom’s data; The corresponding figure last year was 11.3 billion.

As a result, the UK is a market for large tech companies, ahead of European countries, closing the gap between the US and China. For example, France has increased from 1 to 31 in companies without a unicorn company in the same period. Dealroom and the Digital Economy Council estimate that the UK is currently the fourth in the world for the number of tech startups. Unicorns were created, and only the Californias Bay Area, New York and Beijing have better records.

Moreover, the rate of technology growth in the UK appears to have skyrocketed already in 2021. Already this year, the number of unicorn businesses in the UK has increased from 10 to 91, and the number of Futurecons has increased from 6 to 132. .

The growth rate of the UK technology ecosystem over the past decade has been tremendous and I am confident there will be more to come. Says Stephen Kelly, Chairman of Industry Group Tech Nation. The UK now has more future cones than France and Germany combined, which shows that the UK is leading Europe.

A study conducted by Dealroom and the Digital Economics Commission to identify future corn is currently worth between $250 million and $1 billion and thus focuses on companies on their way to unicorn status. Based on this, the top 15 future corns identified in the study are:

1.Zopa-Digital Bank

2. Moonbug-a global kids entertainment company

3. Atom Bank-UK’s first neobank

4. Wejo-the global leader in connected car data

5. Vashi-Ethically Supplied Engagement Rings and Fine Jewelry

6. Gigaclear-Countryside Broadband Provider

7. Bloom & Wild-direct link to consumer letterbox flowers

8. The global leader in Truphone-Digital Connectivity Software

9. Zilch-Buy now and then pay fintech supplier

10. Tripledot Studios-Mobile Game Company

11. Gryphon Group Holdings-Insurtech Innovates Family Insurance

12. Pollinate-Fintech giving banks the latest toolkits for small businesses

13. Agriprotein-production of insect-based protein that replaces fishmeal

14. Bulb-Renewable Energy Provider

15. Thought Machine-Next Generation Core Banking Platform

