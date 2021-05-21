US military sees 55% jump in COVID-19 vaccinations – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Weather Indiana





(CNN) – The U.S. military has seen a 55% increase in COVID-19 vaccinations among active duty members over the past month, a senior defense official told CNN.

The increase comes after the Pentagon opened vaccinations to the general population on April 19.

Of the roughly 1.4 million active duty members, some 500,000 received their first dose a month ago. Today, approximately 775,000 soldiers have received their first dose. The large increase in vaccinations was made possible as the military opened up vaccinations to all service members, allowing those who were not in the high priority level 1 category to become eligible. However, it is not known at this point whether the surge in vaccinations will continue or if it will level off.

In its efforts to promote immunization, the military has tackled vaccine reluctance in a generally young, healthy population that sees little incentive to accept a vaccine that is not mandatory. At the end of April, the vaccine decline rate for the II Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Lejeune was 67%, even while the decline rate across the Marine Corps was 36%.

The battle against COVID-19 has been a top priority for the Biden administration and for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who has issued several messages and statements emphasizing the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

Assistant Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Deputy Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten released a memo on Monday calling the coronavirus “the greatest immediate security challenge for our country.” .

Although the memo does not explicitly encourage incentives for vaccination, it urges unit heads to “consider using techniques such as work stoppages, vaccination days, organization days and training days. incorporate vaccination opportunities into unit training events ”.

The note goes on to encourage the use of existing policies and procedures “to the extent possible, as appropriate and permitted, to encourage vaccination”.

Individual bases and facilities began to encourage the vaccine with days off and increased freedom of movement, making vaccination an important part of military readiness.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr Terry Adirim said every combat command abroad had “now vaccinated” people “both partially and completely at higher rates than in the United States,” briefing on the Department of Defense response to the pandemic.

“In some cases at extremely high rates,” Adirim added.

Last week, the Defense Ministry eased mask requirements, allowing those who are fully vaccinated to remove their masks at ministry facilities. The new guidelines applied to indoor and outdoor locations and followed updated guidance from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, some 351 Defense Ministry staff, including civilians, dependents and contractors, had died from the coronavirus out of a total of 293,788 cases.

