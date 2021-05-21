COVID-19: UK,’fastest increase in production since 1998′, rising cost pressure | Business news





A closely watched survey of business activity showed the best record on record as a vaccine-led economic resumption began.

The May IHS Markit/CIPS Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which includes both manufacturing and service and updated at the end of the month, admitted that growth and employment surged thanks to the gradual lift of COVID-19 restrictions.

It showed a combined figure of 62.0. This has comfortably exceeded the 50 points that distinguish contraction and growth since the comprehensive measurement first surfaced in January 1998.

What is the future for the economy?

The report said, “The ease of pandemic restrictions and high levels of suppressed demand mean that the rapid shift in the labor market situation continued in May, and private sector employment grew at the fastest rate since June 2014.”

However, attention has been paid to inflation as consumer prices have already skyrocketed at the fastest rate for over a decade. It has warned that cost pressures on businesses are at their highest levels in 13 years.

The growth factor of the survey adds evidence that activity has skyrocketed since March, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 1.5% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter.

The Bank of England predicted earlier this month that the UK economy will see the strongest growth this year since 1941. This marks a historic rebound in the worst downturn for more than 300 years during 2020 when the pandemic hit.

According to PMI data, hotels, restaurants and other consumer services that were previously closed saw the greatest increase in demand in May.

It doesn’t cover the retail sector, but official sales figures released separately on Friday revealed a 9.2% surge as the downtown resumed in April, reinforcing the case for the fight in the second quarter.

The biggest threat to activity can come from rising inflation, as a surge in living costs risk suffocating economics.

Why did clothing prices rise?

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this week that policy makers have yet to see evidence that the price paid by the manufacturer is reflected in consumer prices.

Instead, he believes inflation can now be linked to “transient” change as the economy opens up.

Banks with an inflation target of 2% may move to curb expected inflation spikes through rising or rising interest rates, but raising the cost of borrowing could do more harm than good to the overall recovery.

PMI said on Friday, “While manufacturers mostly mentioned price pressures due to shortages of raw materials and high shipping costs, service providers frequently commented on raising employee salaries.

“Strong customer demand has helped give private sector companies greater pricing power in May, as the strongest output rate inflation rate indicates since this index started nearly 22 years ago.”

It’s a problem that’s throwing clouds into the Western economy.

But Samuel Tombs, chief British economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, thought the bank had little reason to worry.

He wrote: “By the end of the year, the sluggish labor market is expected to increase and as the country is expected to move away from the pandemic and COVID-related costs are expected to decline, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to see CPI inflation above its upcoming target.”

