Why American policymakers need to take a more positive view of aquaculture





This is supported by Eric Schwaab, who was previously head of fisheries at NOAA and now heads the Ecosystems and Oceans program of the Environmental Defense Fund.

In a recent article for EDF, Schwaab noted that: Americans import more than 85 percent of all the seafood we consume – half of which comes from foreign aquaculture. This means that when it comes to the majority of the farmed fish we eat, we are exporting our environmental footprint while missing the opportunity to create greater resilience and jobs for our coastal communities here in the United States.

The opportunity to lead the way in developing best practices for sustainable production of healthy seafood that meets the highest environmental and health standards is also lost. This is especially true in building a sustainable marine aquaculture industry, he adds.

Schwaab notes that Covid has served to bolster the need to produce more food in the domestic market and strengthen the U.S. economy, which seafood is well positioned to achieve.

Seafood is by far the most carbon-efficient animal protein. Some, like crustaceans and algae, even repair the natural environment, improving water quality, creating new aquatic habitats and strengthening coastal resilience. Others, like fish production, are more complicated, he explains.

Schwaab believes that offshore aquaculture is uniquely positioned to provide a sustainable source of protein, which is why EDF Oceans has launched a new initiative to chart a responsible course for offshore aquaculture in the United States.

Aquaculture, including potentially offshore fish farming, will play an important role in creating a sustainable future – if done the right way, with a clear focus on environmental security, climate mitigation and equity. Now is the time to tackle the triple threat of food insecurity, climate disruption and economic inequality, says Schwaab.

The United States is already benefiting from coastal aquaculture, including the cultivation of seaweed and shellfish that produce low-carbon, sustainable and nutritious seafood while making our oceans healthier. We also benefit from some of the most sustainable and best managed wild capture fisheries in the world.

Yet the tilapia or farmed sea bass on your plate is often produced in countries without rigorous environmental standards or social equity guidelines. In a very real way, we were asking others to shoulder our environmental and social burdens when it comes to farmed fish. By growing more of our own nutritious and sustainable seafood here at home, we can ensure it’s done the right way and meets the highest health standards.

However, Schwaab is still wary of the potential pitfalls facing the nascent offshore aquaculture industry.

But as with almost all forms of food production, aquaculture poses risks to the environment and local communities. These include equipment breakdowns, fish escapes, interaction with wild fisheries and pollution of farms. Modern aquaculture practices and technological advancements have come a long way in solving some of the industry’s most significant challenges. But we need to know more. The risks and benefits of offshore aquaculture must be carefully weighed with a science-based approach, which means asking the right questions and understanding best practices, he insists.

Due to this ambiguity, Schwaab notes that there is still work to be done and explains that EDF are:

Research, identify and prioritize key issues in offshore aquaculture that would benefit from further study, including the impacts of escapes, localized pollution issues, environmentally responsible approaches to feeding, and other critical issues. and help shape a strong regulatory framework for safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly aquaculture. .

By better understanding the risks and benefits of offshore aquaculture and taking a science-based approach to regulation, this growing sector can be an important example of another solution we can achieve from our ocean, concludes Schwaab.

