



Scotland produced three unicorn companies: BrewDog, FanDuel and Skyscanner.

The country has four future corns: Roslin Technologies and NuCana BioMed (Edinburgh), Interactive Investor (Glasgow) and Amphista Therapeutics (Motherwell).

Scotland is one of the major centers of British technology, which has grown tenfold in 10 years.

British unicorns have grown from 8 in 2010 to 81 in 2020.

By comparison, France, Germany, Sweden and Israel created a total of 85 unicorns by 2020, and only France and Germany raised more than 4.3 billion VC funds last year.

Scotland continues to build fast-growing technology companies

This unicorn is a private company worth more than $1 billion ($721 million) and inspired its growth in four Scottish companies that are now identified as the corn of the future. Fast-growing businesses will achieve the most important billion dollar value.

Yes Scottish company-Motherwell’s Amphista Therapeutics; Roslin Technologies of Edinburgh; Glasgow’s interactive investor; Edinburgh’s NuCana BioMed is identified as Futurecorns, a fast-growing company set up to achieve a $1 billion worth, according to analysis by Dealroom.co and the Digital Economy Commission.

The Scottish Future Corn is part of a huge expansion of the UK tech sector that has grown tenfold over the past decade, allowing the creation of hundreds of fast-growing tech companies nationwide, including Scotland.

Since 2010, the UK has continued to see a steady increase in venture capital flowing into the technology sector, resulting in a significant increase in the number of rapidly expanding startups in various sectors such as fintech, food delivery, e-commerce and e-commerce. healthtech. Last year, a Scottish startup, despite the epidemic, attracted 355 million venture capital investments, and a recent report acknowledged that 13,000 digital tech jobs are created annually in Scotland.

10 years of Unicorn and Future Con

Meanwhile, the number of future cones has accelerated from 10 to 126 in 2020. During the same period, venture capital investment in the UK increased from 1.2 billion in 2010 to 11.3 billion 10 years later.

This figure shows the extent to which the UK is catching up with the US and China in technology, with London now in fourth place after the Bay Area, Beijing and New York. No other European country has been able to grow at that rate.

France has invested millions of euros in the startup ecosystem, but in 2020 there were only 17 unicorns, an increase from zero in 2010. Germany had 1 unicorn 10 years ago and 31 in 2020. These include insurtech platforms Wefox, neobank N26 and travel. E-commerce platform Omio.

British Government Secretary Iain Stewart said:

Technology companies across the UK are improving our lives through creativity and innovation. With three unicorns and four fast-growing scale-ups, Scotland is one of the UK’s top tech hubs.

The UK government is committed to supporting Scotland’s technology investments. The recent effort to create five new innovation hubs in fields such as robotics and space technology will ensure a bright future for the industry.

UK Government Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

These latest figures show the UK’s tech sector is booming, and we’re excited to see our massive expansion race to become the next billion dollar company.

This government is not ashamed to be pro tech and is investing heavily in world-class digital infrastructure and technology to support talent across the country and bring the golden age of UK tech.

Continue to grow in 2021

During 2021, the total number of unicorns and future cones continued to grow. The UK has created 91 Unicorns, which are now more than $1 billion ($721 million) private entrepreneurs, which are changing the way we live and work, including Hoppins worth $4 billion, which recently reached the unicorn rating. Uplift, $3.5 billion worth of Wise, and more. An additional 132 companies are now considered Futurecon, a company worth between $250 million (179m) and $1 billion (718m) on the way to Unicorn status.

Scotland has 4 species of future corn that are growing rapidly. These are Amphista Therapeutics from Motherwell, a biopharmaceutical company that makes therapeutics that utilize the body’s natural processes to eliminate disease-causing proteins. Edinburgh’s Roslin Technologies developing pioneering innovations to make the agricultural and animal health sectors more sustainable; Interactive Investor, an online investment platform based on Glasgow; NuCana BioMed, an Edinburgh-based pharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceuticals that address unmet medical needs. Together, these companies employ more than 500 employees.

Continuous investment provides an environment for growth

Technology companies across the UK raised a total of 11.3 billion dollars last year. The Scottish tech company raised 345 million, 10 times the amount invested in 1.2 billion in 2010. This is more than all other countries except China and the United States, and 250% more than Germany, the EU’s largest economy. Since 2015, total venture capital investment in the UK has been higher each year than in France, Germany and Israel. Foreign investors in the US and Asia are increasingly attracted to the UK’s fastest-growing companies.

In the past, venture capital investments were concentrated in the early stages, 64% of funds were invested in enterprises in Seed, Series A and B rounds in 2016, but over the past two years, more than half of VC investments were in the later stages. It helps build the UK’s next-generation tech star and has contributed significantly to increasing the maturity of the UK tech sector and the number of potential unicorns nationwide.

