Gwyneth Paltrows Goop Threatens Shutdown in UK

LONDON Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company Goop has been warned that failing to submit an account could lead to an outage in UK operations.

According to the Goop page of Companies House, a UK corporate registrar, the company’s account is overdue.

The Company House issued a second notice of “forced strike” in April, warning the company that it could be removed from UK registration and could be disbanded from two months after notice.

However, according to Companies House, Goof’s strike process was halted last week, allowing more time to file accounts. Goop first received notice of cancellation in 2019, but was suspended in July 2020 with accounts listed as being audited.

Goop’s spokesperson could not immediately comment when contacted by CNBC.

Paltrow started Goop in 2008, but in 2011 he signed up as a British company while living in the UK with Coldplay’s lead singer, ex-husband Chris Martin. According to The New York Times, the most recent public valuation was $250 million in 2018.

Goop is also facing a lawsuit in the United States from a Texas man who claimed to have “explode” after burning the brand’s vaginal scented candle for hours.

NBC News reported earlier this week that Colby Watson filed a class action lawsuit on Monday. Watson said he bought a $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle last January on the Goop website, but after a month’s first light up and burning for 3 hours, it “explode” and “swallowed” in flames. . “

Candles have a warning warning users not to burn more than 2 hours according to the list on the Goop website.

A spokesman for Goop told NBC News that Watson’s claim was “frivolous.”

This isn’t the first lawsuit Goof faced, and in 2018 it settled a $145,000 lawsuit over health claims over the use of jailed eggs.

The Hollywood star’s brand faced different criticisms for its health and well-being claims.

Last year, Simon Stevens, CEO of the UK’s National Health Service, said Paltrow’s Netflix show “Goulab Labs” forced “suspicious well-being products and silly procedures.”

He argued that Paltrow’s brand “uses psychic vampire repellents, chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes colon irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines despite the significant risks to their health.”

A spokesman for Goop told the BBC at the time that it is “transparent when dealing with new topics that are not supported by science or that may be in the early stages of review.”

