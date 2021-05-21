Biden welcomes ceasefire, promises US will help Gaza with humanitarian aid





By Jarrett Renshaw, Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged humanitarian aid and reconstruction aid for Gaza as he hailed a deal ending 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas that has tested its negotiating skills and exposed him to criticism from fellow Democrats.

Biden, briefly appearing in the White House following news of the ceasefire agreement, also vowed to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, despite complaints from the Democratic left about a sale of US weapons looming in Israel.

Biden said the United States will work through the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and mobilize international support for the people of Gaza and in efforts to rebuild Gaza.

He insisted that reconstruction assistance would be provided in partnership with the Palestinian Authority and not with Hamas, which the United States calls a terrorist organization.

The Palestinian Authority, which is led by moderate President Mahmoud Abbas, governs only parts of the occupied West Bank, while Hamas dominates the Gaza Strip.

We will do so in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority and not Hamas in a way that does not allow Hamas to simply replenish its military arsenal, Biden said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit the region in the coming days to meet with his Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts to discuss recovery efforts and working together to build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.

The ceasefire agreement follows days of intense diplomatic activity that tested the ability of Biden and his key national security aides to help resolve a conflict that could have escalated into a protracted war.

During the negotiations, Biden met with two leaders with whom he has had strained relations six times with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including two on Thursday, and once with Egyptian President Abel Fattah al-Sisi.

Both Netanyahu and Sisi were close to Bidens’ Republican predecessor Donald Trump. Biden waited weeks to call Netanyahu after taking office in what Israel saw as a snub.

His phone call with Sissi on Thursday was the first time they had spoken since Biden took office in January. Egypt, which has a peace treaty and diplomatic relations with Israel and also maintains contacts with Hamas, has traditionally played a key role in suppressing fighting in Gaza.

The lack of direct communication between the two presidents so far had been widely seen as a snub from Sisi by a new administration which has made clear its concerns about the Egyptians’ human rights record.

FROM THE PRESSURE WARNING

When the conflict began, the administration was cautious not to make public demands on Israel for fear that the Israelis would ignore US appeals and prolong the conflict, a source familiar with the behind-the-scenes negotiations said.

The United States had a feeling five or six days ago that Israel was ready to enter a phase of downturn after destroying much of the Hamas targets it intended to strike, the source said. .

At that point, senior US officials from Biden began to press Israel harder for a de-escalation and ceasefire, the source said.

Israel signaled to Biden officials on Thursday that it was ready for a ceasefire, the source said. The United States informed Egypt, which Hamas told.

The militant Islamist group then informed Egypt of its readiness for a ceasefire, and Egypt informed the United States. Egypt’s main interlocutor was the Cairos intelligence chief, the source said.

Holding the truce was a major concern, with the United States making no guarantees given fears of more random rocket attacks and other tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, the source said.

Hamas rocket attacks follow Israeli security police clashes with worshipers at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque and a lawsuit by Israeli settlers to expel Palestinians from an annexed East Jerusalem neighborhood by Israel.

If the deportations continue, the source said, this could become a new tipping point, so US officials are discussing the matter with the Israelis.

Bidens’ public support for Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas rocket attacks prompted fellow Democrats to criticize that he needed a more balanced approach instead of walking in concert with Israel.

In his remarks, Biden defended his approach to dealing with the crisis but nodded at his critics, saying the Palestinians deserve to live in peace and security, just like the Israelis.

My administration will continue our silent and relentless diplomacy to this end. I think we have a real opportunity to move forward and I am determined to work on it, he said.

With some critics pointing to Bidens’ lack of high-level representation on the ground, the source made it clear that the selection of a new US ambassador to Israel is drawing to a close.

Thomas Nides, a former State Department official who is currently a Morgan Stanley executive, and Robert Wexler, a former Democratic lawmaker with extensive Middle East experience, are the pioneers, a US official recently told Reuters.

The Axios news website reported Thursday that Biden was leaning in to pick Nides, citing a source familiar with the process.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

