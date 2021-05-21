Bank of England cuts multimillion pound mortgage rates





As competition among lenders intensifies in the thriving UK housing market, High Street Bank is targeting wealthy home buyers with rate cuts on multi-million pound mortgage transactions.

Barclays cut various mortgage rates this week for those looking for loans between £2 million and £10 million. For those with a minimum deposit of 40%, there are two-year fixed rate trading of 1.09% with a fee of £1,999. On similar terms, the percentage of a five-year contract is 1.27%.

NatWest’s interest rate for many mortgage transactions made through brokers will decline starting today with a cut of 2 to 10 basis points. We fix at 1.08% for 2 years for loans up to £10m and offer a product fee of £995 for those with 40% deposits.

Halifax, Santander and HSBC have also cut rates on loans by millions of pounds since early May.

The UK housing market has been overcrowded as buyers move to homes that are more suitable for remote work and the extended government stamp duty holidays in March sparked active activity between buyers and sellers.

HMRC trading estimates have generated more sales in the first three months of 2021 than any quarter since 2006. This enthusiastic activity was reflected in soaring home values. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the UK average price rose 10.2% by March 2021. This is the fastest rate since August 2007.

After the housing market virtually shut down during the first shutdown in March 2020, banks were wary of lending to everyone except the lowest-risk borrowers. As they immerse themselves in business in a busy market, they have scrapped many temporary lending restrictions.

Aaron Strutt, product director at broker Trinity Financial, said: “Last year, lenders limited their maximum loan size and stopped receiving bonuses. [when judging affordability] Income multiple reduction. Now they are making up for the lost time.”

While banks were still selective about the criteria for evaluating applicants, the low-cost financing conditions meant a sharp desire for loans, said Nigel Bedford, deputy director of Largemortgageloans.com. “If you want enough customers and check the box, the lender is falling over to get a loan. They currently have too much money and want to get it out.”

With a high loan-to-value ratio of 75 or 80%, the decline is also seen in large loan transactions. Although recent mortgage rate cuts were as small as 2 basis points, these differences could lead to significant savings on multi-million pound mortgages.

Bedford pointed out that a month ago a deal for a £10 million London home was closed. The borrower received a mortgage of £7.5 million with NatWest at a fixed five-year interest rate of 1.63% and a product fee of £995.

The same deal today is offered at 1.59%. “It doesn’t sound like much, but with a mortgage of that size, customers can save £15,000 in interest over five years,” he said.

In the past, private banks provided basic lending pathways for wealthy borrowers, but high street banks have entered a competitive deal for interest rates and flat rates to manage home loans over the past decade. For a £7 million mortgage, Bedford said liquor banks could charge a standard flat fee of £1,000 or £2,000. For a private bank that charges a fee of 1% of the loan, the bill will be £70,000.

Private banks are willing to provide loans to people with complex situations or special needs, but many mainstream lenders once again include bonuses when summing up the lender’s income, to bankers, lawyers, business owners, and others who need variable pay. It offers more options. A significant portion of your annual income. “More lenders are getting bonuses, helping to close the deal,” Bedford said.

Lenders and real estate brokers were worried about falling home prices last year, but with some economists and policy makers, confidence in the housing market outlook has grown.

Sir Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor of the Bank of England’s fiscal stability, said in a speech Thursday that there may be reason to believe that “there is increasing demand for housing.” . . What has driven the UK market in recent months reflects a more persistent driver, and when tax incentives disappear, the market will not return to pre-epidemic decade performance.”

