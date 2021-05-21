Daily U.S. data for May 21





Michael Binparuis (15) from Nesconsit, New York, receives a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, USA, on May 13, 2021.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The United States is reporting on average less than 30,000 new cases of Covid per day for the first time in nearly a year.

The seven-day average of new infections is around 29,100 as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This is the first time that the average has fallen below 30,000 since June 22, 2020.

Federal data shows the country is reporting 1.8 million daily vaccinations on average over the past week, with 48% of the population having received one or more vaccines.

Covid cases in the United States

After around 30,100 cases reported Thursday, the national average for new daily infections stands at 29,100. The country had reported less than 30,000 cases for five consecutive days until Wednesday, another milestone since last summer.

The rate of daily infections is down 18% from a week ago, and a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that the number of daily cases is down 5% or more in 40 states and the District of Columbia in over the past week.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The United States records an average of 552 Covid deaths per day, according to data from Hopkins, the lowest level since July.

More than 588,000 Covid deaths have been reported in the United States since the start of the pandemic.

American vaccines administered

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the United States is reporting an average of 1.8 million vaccines per day over the past week.

The daily average is down 12% from a week ago, but has risen slightly in recent days. The CDC last week approved increased use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old, which could help increase the number of vaccines.

United States share of the vaccinated population

About 48% of the US population has received an injection of one or more vaccine, with 38% of the population fully vaccinated.

Among those aged 18 and over, 60.5% are at least partially vaccinated.

