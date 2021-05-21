Nationwide predicts UK home prices will continue to rise | Housing market





The Nationwide Building Society, the UK’s second-largest mortgage lender, said home prices will continue to rise this year after stamp duty holidays, but warned that high costs could make it harder for first-time buyers to climb the real estate ladder.

CEO Joe Garner said everyone was a little surprised by how strong the housing market was during the Covid crisis, even when considering government aid, including corporate loans and wage subsidies.

According to figures released by the National Statistical Office this week, home prices rose 10.2% through March, the highest annual growth rate since leading to the financial crisis in August 2007.

The boss of the architectural community said the demand was supported by structural changes in the type of housing buyers were looking for after the epidemic, which caused a chore boom and sparked interest in larger homes with gardens outside the city center.

This means that even after government incentives, such as stamp duty holidays, decline, home purchases and home prices will continue to surge.

People don’t say: Oh look, there’s a stamp duty discount. Let’s move home. That’s not how it works, Garner explained. People think of their home as a home rather than an investment.

A national survey last month of homeowners found that 25% were considering or are in the process of buying a home as a result of the epidemic, compared to 28% in September. In general, only about 5% of homes move their hands in the UK. This means that only a small fraction of homeowners need to act to keep the housing market moving.

Garner said that there will be a period of a slight decline. But, Garner said, the day-to-day value of a property doesn’t really matter wherever they really want, especially since people are buying so much more for long-term homes. live.

This sentiment is supported by home purchase data released by Revenue and Customs on Friday. Real estate purchases declined 38% in April compared to the previous month, but it was still the highest total for April since 2007 with 111,260 transactions.

The Nationwides core forecast predicts that prices will continue to rise over the next five years. Of course, it’s positive if you own a home today. Garner said they were less positive when they tried to buy the first product.

While many lenders have 95% re-entered the mortgage market, making it easier for first-time buyers to find their deposits, they may be frustrated by the lending limits introduced by the Bank of England since 2008. Financial crisis.

Sign up for Guardian Business Email

The loan limit introduced in 2014 limits the amount of home loans worth at least 4.5 times the homeowner’s income to 15% of the bank’s total mortgage loans. Central Bank Vice Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe warned Thursday that if prices continue to surge, these restrictions will certainly have a bigger impact.

Garner said it was very wise to have a few safeguards on the market. We’ll all remember what happened when the financial crisis hit, and how certain lenders got kicked out.

Nationwide was cautious about its mortgage lending standards, with total mortgage lending down 4% to 2960m by April. However, the cost savings helped lenders increase their annual revenues by 77% to 822 million.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos