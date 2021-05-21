British Novavax Volunteers Threatened to Quit Due to Late Approval | Vaccines and vaccinations





The Novavax coronavirus test was disrupted by threats to drop out as angered volunteers couldn’t prove they were fully vaccinated on the NHS app, and they were unable to travel to Europe.

Many of the 15,000 volunteers who participated say they are considering quitting or taking an alternate jab despite potential health risks as the app’s vaccine passport feature was not properly set up.

People in the UK who have received two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine have been able to check the status of the vaccine for their overseas travel this week using the NHS app. However, the app was unable to display the details of those who went through the jab as part of the clinical trial, and the frustrated participant was penalized as a result.

Christina Boise-Parker, 46, from London and from France, said she wanted to meet her family and that’s why she took part in the trial.

We don’t even have the NHS app showing people have been vaccinated. I got an A4 poster showing my vaccinations, but anyone can fake it, so it won’t be admitted as evidence, she said.

Boissy-Parker said she regretted the decision to participate in the experiment and is currently considering getting the NHS vaccination.

Since I was given 2 doses just 5 and 2 weeks ago, I was worried about the health effects of taking too much in a short time. But when it comes to the price you pay to meet your family, you have no choice.

One participant, 37, who requested anonymity, said he volunteered for a Novavax vaccine clinical trial at Poulton le Fylde in northwest England and had been given the vaccine or placebo along with several blood samples over the past 8 months. Research.

As a result of contacting the NHS to confirm the status of my vaccinations, I was informed that I was not considered vaccinated on the Novavax trial because it was not yet approved.

I was seriously concerned and amazed at receiving information that was so misleading about how participating in the trial would affect me.

He said on the Novavax participant’s Facebook group that many people contacted the Covid center and were vaccinated against other vaccines without letting them know that they had participated in the Novavax trial.

Its health effects can be enormous, he added.

Volunteers were advised not to look for alternative vaccines. In the UK, the interval between two vaccinations is 12 weeks.

The participant said he had to go on a business trip to work and said he would not have considered it if he knew of potential issues that could lead to the trial.

Tony Irwin, 78, said he was among the vulnerable and had a second jab on December 9, 2020. The time of not knowing if the vaccine will pass the generic vaccine is too much, he said.

The UK reportedly enrolled 15,203 participants in the Novavax Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial in two months in March.

Novavax will not apply for Covid-19 vaccine approval until as early as July due to manufacturing issues related to the analysis required to show regulatory agencies that the vaccine manufacturing process is consistent across multiple sites.

The National Institutes of Health said on their website that they don’t want people to be penalized. As the press knows, plans are underway to recognize the vaccine status and display it in the NHS app.

The government is working quickly to ensure that test participant records are transferred to a data system that the NHS app uses to verify vaccine status. This is expected to come into force until the next time the government reviews entry requirements.

A government spokesman said: We are currently working to provide access to vaccine status through the NHS app or by calling 911 for people who volunteered to receive a test Covid-19 vaccine in clinical trials where the vaccine has been approved.

