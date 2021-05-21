S&P 500 and Dow extend recovery after strong surveys of U.S. companies





People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose on Friday, extending a rally from the previous session, as strong surveys of US factory and service activity boosted morale at the end of a week volatile trading.

Boeing (BA.N) helped the Dow outperform, which added around 3%, as industry sources said the aircraft manufacturer made preliminary plans for a new sprint in production of the 737 MAX until to 42 jets per month in the fall of 2022. find out more

IHS Markit data showed US business activity picked up in May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of unfinished work mount as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor. Read more

The main Wall Street indexes gained ground on Thursday after falling three days after data showed the fewest weekly jobless claims in the United States since the pandemic recession in 2020, indicating a labor market recovery.

Despite Friday’s weakness, the Nasdaq is set to break a four-week losing streak as investors this week reverted to tech-linked mega-cap stocks, which have recently been hit hardest by concerns. linked to inflation.

“Inflation fears are overblown and it’s not that big of a deal as the market has taken prices and the only indicator we can see are signs of moderation in commodities,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman and member. director of the hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

“Institutional investors have taken a lot of money out because of inflation fears, but that money will start flowing into tech stocks as those fears subside.”

Bitcoin fell after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said his government was going to crack down on virtual currency mining and trading activities. Cryptocurrency-related stocks Coinbase Global (COIN.O), Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O) and Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA.O) erased early gains to fall between 2.6% and 4.7%. Read more

All major sectors of the S&P were higher, with economy-related financial services (.SPSY) and energy (.SPNY) providing the biggest boost.

At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 252.30 points, or 0.74%, to 34,336.45 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 12.80 points , or 0.31%, to 4,171.92. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 20.33 points, or 0.15%, to 13,515.41.

Deere & Co (DE.N) rose 2.9% after the farm equipment maker raised its full-year profit forecast. Read more

Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) added about 2.3% after announcing a four-to-one stock split as it seeks to make its stock cheaper for investors. Read more

VF Corp (VFC.N) fell 7.3% after quarterly profit at parent company Vans and North Face fell below estimates.

Rising issues outnumbered declines by a 2.20 to 1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.57 to 1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P Index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and 13 new lows.

