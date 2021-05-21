United States defended Amazon after report showed company circumvented Indian law





A worker sorts delivery packages in a van outside an Amazon facility in Ahmedabad, India on March 17, 2021. REUTERS / Amit Dave

U.S. officials rushed to defend Amazons’ business practices in India after Reuters reported in February that the company had favored certain sellers on its website and circumvented local law that requires foreign e-commerce companies to deal with all suppliers equally, according to documents obtained by the news agency.

Emails obtained through the US Freedom of Information Act from the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) showed US officials prepared a note for John Kerry, a senior envoy to the President Joe Biden, on the Reuters report of February 17. The note, contained in an email dated February 18, said India’s antitrust watchdog had investigated numerous such allegations against U.S. e-commerce companies and found nothing wrong.

Biden’s envoy, former US Secretary of State Kerry, is in charge of climate change policy. He was scheduled to meet that day with Indian Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal. The U.S. government was concerned that Goyal would bring up the Reuters story, so he hastily wrote a note on the article in case he did, according to the emails.

“This could appear in the appeal since, as you know, Minister Goyal is inclined to bring up tangential subjects,” Thomas Carnegie, an official at the American embassy in New Delhi, sent to an official at USTR. .

Philip M. Ingeneri, another official at the US Embassy, ​​also told the USTR official in an email on February 18 that he had “verified” the contents of the note prepared for Kerry with the business chief. government authorities of Amazon India as “true and correct”. The emails do not describe what ultimately happened on the Kerry-Goyal call.

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi referred questions to the U.S. State Department in Washington, which said it expected any issues regarding the practices of U.S. e-commerce companies in India to be addressed. by the Competition Commission of India (ICC) “with the same level of independence, transparency and professionalism that it has demonstrated in the past.”

Spokesmen for Kerry, USTR and Goyal did not respond to questions from Reuters.

The February Reuters report, based on internal Amazon documents, found that the U.S. company has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its Indian platform, bypassing strict rules on sales. foreign investment of the country aimed at protecting small Indian bricks. mortar retailers and retailers.

The article sparked weeks of controversy in India, prompting calls from merchants to ban Amazon. The ICC said in March that the story corroborated the evidence it received against Amazon, while the Enforcement Branch, India’s financial crime agency, asked Amazon for information and documents. related to the company’s operations in India, Reuters reported. The ICC enforces India’s antitrust laws.

‘SENSATIONALIST LANGUAGE’

In a March 16 email to U.S. officials, including the USTR office, Ingeneri wrote, in an apparent reference to the February article, that a Reuters reporter used “sensationalist language “and had relied on“ Amazon’s activity prior to 2018 which was aggressive but not illegal at the time. ”The following sentence in the email was redacted.

In response to questions from Reuters, a spokeswoman for Amazon in India said the company had no comment.

Amazon previously told Reuters that it “does not give preferential treatment to any seller in its market” and that it “treats all sellers in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner.”

But internal Amazon documents show that the e-commerce giant has cut fees to some sellers on its platform, and that a few dozen of Amazon’s more than 400,000 sellers at the start of 2019 accounted for about two-thirds of sales. online e-commerce site.

The note prepared for Kerry summarized the conclusions of the Reuters story. Among them: that Amazon chief executive Jay Carney was advised by colleagues in 2019 not to disclose to the Indian ambassador in Washington that two sellers on Amazon’s Indian website were a big deal part of its sales. Amazon has indirect interests in these sellers.

From 2009 to 2011, Carney served as President Biden’s communications director when Biden was vice president, before becoming President Barack Obama’s press secretary. The memo for Kerry identified Carney as “Amazon’s senior vice president and former spokesperson for the Obama administration.”

Carney did not comment on this article, the Amazon spokesperson said.

Under the headline “If Asked: Allegations of Amazon Ecommerce Violations,” the memo read: “We saw a February 17 report from Reuters raising concerns about the practices of U.S. ecommerce companies in India and note that many allegations have already been made. reviewed by the Indian Competition Commission without any negative findings. “The email with the note was marked” SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED “.

“The Reuters article repeated earlier allegations made by small traders,” the note said. The partially redacted note also stated that “since 2013, Amazon has invested more than $ 5.5 billion in India, employs 100,000 Indians and supports 400,000 sellers in its market.”

India’s strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce have caused friction between Washington and New Delhi and frustrated US businesses with online businesses in India, such as Amazon and Walmart Inc.

The ICC launched an investigation into Amazon in January 2020 into allegations it favored certain sellers, but the investigation was suspended as the company launched a legal challenge. A separate antitrust complaint filed by a group of online sellers against Amazon is currently pending ICC review.

