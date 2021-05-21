DE&S-led expertise to revolutionize the development of British military robots





The Expeditionary Robotics Center of Expertise (ERCoE) was launched by DE&S (Defense Equipment and Support) in cooperation with the British Army.

ERCoE brings together experts in robotics and autonomous systems across defense, government, academia and industry and aligns with DE&S strategy to give you an edge through people, technology and innovation.

Adopting a collaborative and agile design approach, ERCoE operates on Bristol’s MOD Abbey Wood and Dorset’s Army BattleLab, an innovative technology project announced in August 2020.

ERCoE will serve as the focus for current innovative projects and will also evaluate unexplored, high-risk, but rapidly maturing technologies.

Projects to be initially investigated include remote platoon vehicles, nano unmanned aerial systems, and autonomous resupply and defense of advancing troops to form human-machine teams.

With open access to information and new ideas, the Department of Defense will not only be able to take advantage of the benefits this key disruptive technology can provide, but it will also facilitate the rapid growth of its expertise in this area.

The center is part of the Future Capability Group (FCG) of DE&S, the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense. FCG has a direct line to the market to help you develop ideas quickly.

FCG Head James Gavin said:

The CoE concept stems from the need and opportunity to bring separate projects and people together into a single group for more efficient and effective work.

Being more effective means targeting a sharp focus on exploitation and operational benefits.

The joint team between Army and DE&S puts our customers at the center of what we do, navigates and delivers them repeatedly under the Agile by Default mindset. DE&S staff can quickly develop and implement new ideas and concepts by working with industry experts at the Army BattleLab within the Defense Innovation Center.

ERCoE was launched in collaboration with the Army Headquarters Future Force Development and is aligned with the Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) strategy. The hub will initially focus on projects for the British Army, but there is optimism that as the group expands and matures it will become a central hub of advice for expedition robotics in Defense.

Lt Col Iain Lamont of SO1 Robotics and Autonomous Systems of the British Army said:

The Army Future Military Development Team is excited to enter into a fast-paced and exciting new partnership with ERCoE.

Driven by the Army RAS strategy, this new agile approach offers several exciting new developments and ensures that we can use game-changing technology as quickly as possible to accelerate army transformation.

The ERCoE launch will guide the recently launched DE&S Strategy 2025 and will pave the way for future delivery teams to maximize the benefits of this new feature.

